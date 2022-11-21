Trending
Nov. 21, 2022 / 3:50 PM

SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16

By Joe Fisher

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A criminal investigation was underway Monday in Massachusetts after a man crashed an SUV into an Apple Store, killing one person and injuring 16.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. EST in Hingham, Mass.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, drove through a plate glass window at the front of the store and struck several people, pinning some of them against the wall, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

"There were people with numerous injuries inside the store," he said. "Right now family members are being notified. Needlessly to say, employees working within that store and nearby are visibly shaken. This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened. We are very limited as to what we can say at this point."

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said seven fire trucks and 14 ambulances responded to the scene. Victims were transported to South Shore and Boston hospitals.

Bystanders and off-duty hospital workers helped give emergency aid.

A white tent was put up for the local authorities' investigation of the scene.

The website for the Apple Store, located on Derby Street in the southeast Boston suburb, says it is closed until Friday. The store opened at 10 a.m. on Monday.

