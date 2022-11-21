Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The 20-year-old float driver accused of running over and killing an 11-year-old performer at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina on Saturday has been ticketed more than a dozen times in the past for various traffic and vehicle violations.

Landen Christopher Glass, of Goode, Va., was at the wheel of a GMC Denali, which was pulling a parade float when the cab apparently lost control near Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Video of the incident showed parade watchers and various officials chasing the truck and trying to corral it before the girl was hit.

Glass was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm during a parade.

He remains jailed on $4,000 bond, with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26.

Witnesses indicated that Glass was blowing his horn and urging people to move out of the way as the truck rolled slowly along the route and struck the girl, who was unaware of the approaching vehicle, officials said.

The arrest warrant also mentions brakes that were not working properly.

The truck has since been impounded and an investigation continues.

Two other people were in the cab with Glass and several parade participants were on its float when the incident occurred.

The young girl who died was a dancer with CC & Co. Dance studio in Raleigh, which also sponsored the float driven by Glass, a previous member of the troupe.

Glass told police that he works as a vehicle safety technician and was assigned to "driver improvement" in his job, the arrest warrant notes.

Glass' most recent citation came within the past month. He was also ticketed in Virginia in 2021 for speeding, improper equipment and not having a vehicle inspection.