Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil

Oxfam says Big Oil needs to do better on country-by-country tax reporting.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
The advocacy group Oxfam penned a shareholder resolution asking companies such as Chevron to put an end to secretive tax practices. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ba3678542415e922c99c953fc7f15c18/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The advocacy group Oxfam penned a shareholder resolution asking companies such as Chevron to put an end to secretive tax practices. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Investors in the U.S. supermajors -- Chevron, ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil -- are at risk of reputational damage because those companies are less-than forthcoming on their tax practices, British advocacy group Oxfam said Monday.

Oxfam said it penned shareholder resolutions seeking reports on the tax practices of those energy companies.

Advertisement

"Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips's threadbare tax disclosures leave investors, watchdog groups, and the general public in the dark about the companies' secretive tax practices," Daniel Mulé, the policy lead on extractive industries and tax at Oxfam America, said.

Oxfam is asking the companies to publish tax transparency reports that align with the standards outlined in the Global Reporting Initiative, which the advocacy group said was the most-used framework of its kind.

RELATED U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas

If the companies comply, the reports would offer a more detailed, country-by-country, analysis of revenues, profits and losses that would be essential for a true understanding of any tax avoidance or profit-shifting from one jurisdiction to the next.

Oxfam added that if these companies offered their country-by-country reports, any potential headaches over regulatory changes could be avoided and show whether taxes are paid according to each country's policies.

Advertisement

"Oil and gas companies frequently point to their contributions to the tax base in producer countries as a justification for their continued operations, particularly in poor countries, but secretive tax practices make it impossible to verify whether the companies actually contribute to shared prosperity," added Mulé.

RELATED U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals

Big energy companies in general came under pressure this year after reporting bloated profits at a time when energy prices are contributing to high levels of consumer inflation. Chevron turned in $11.2 billion in net profits during the third quarter, lower sequentially but nearly double the returns from third quarter 2021. Exxon Mobil reported its fourth straight quarter of strong returns, with its $19.7 billion in profits topping the second quarter by nearly $2 billion.

Oxfam earlier this year took aim at profits in another way by accusing the world's richest people of having an overwhelming impact on the environment.

"Emissions from billionaire lifestyles -- due to their frequent use of private jets and yachts -- are thousands of times the average person, which is already completely unacceptable," Nafkote Dabi, the head of climate change programs at Oxfam, said. "But if we look at emissions from their investments, then their carbon emissions are over a million times higher."

Advertisement

The report found that the investments of just 125 billionaires emit 393 million tons of carbon dioxide each year -- an amount that matches that of all of France.

Read More

OPEC economists anticipate global economic uncertainty

Latest Headlines

Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital.
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are following the declines in the broader commodities market.
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The driver accused of running over and killing an 11-year-old girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina on Saturday has been ticketed more than a dozen times in the past for traffic and vehicle violations.
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old gunman is in police custody after at least five people were killed and another 25 were wounded in a shooting that erupted just before midnight Sunday at a gay Colorado nightclub, authorities said.
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A week after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus residence, police on Sunday are asking the concerned public for time and patience to name a suspect.
Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for at least five missing migrants after a makeshift vessel capsized about 50 miles from the Florida Keys.
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that he plans to keep a promise he made last year that if he were to become the Speaker of the House, he would remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement