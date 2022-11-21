Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 4:26 PM

Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene

By Joe Fisher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had her personal Twitter account reinstated Monday after a nearly two-year ban. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3385d65de9b4d80a76e7bac2d01b8234/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had her personal Twitter account reinstated Monday after a nearly two-year ban. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene's personal Twitter account was restored Monday after being banned for almost two years.

Taylor-Greene's personal account was banned on Jan. 2, 2021, due to sharing misinformation about COVID-19, violating Twitter policy. On Monday, she urged the followers of her Congressional account, which was not banned, to follow her personal account.

Advertisement

"I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned," she tweeted. "On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying "covid misinformation." My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered."

The reinstatement of the controversial Georgia senator's account comes days after former President Donald Trump's account was restored. Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a poll to decide whether Trump's account should be reinstated and voters were narrowly in favor. Trump indicated he would not be in a rush to rejoin the platform, citing "a lot of problems" with it.

RELATED Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Trump Media and Technology Group launched its own social media site, Truth Social, in February.

Advertisers and human rights leaders are closely monitoring Twitter under Musk's ownership with concerns about his plans to reinstate accounts like Trump's and Taylor-Green's. The site's policy is to ban users for threats of violence, terrorism, abuse, harassment and hateful conduct against others based on race, ethnicity and sexual orientation.

Advertisement

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk published an open letter to Musk earlier this month, urging for human rights to be a central consideration as Musk creates his vision for the platform moving forward.

RELATED Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll

"Twitter is part of a global revolution that has transformed how we communicate. But I write with concern and apprehension about our digital public square and Twitter's role in it," Türk wrote. "Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them. Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution."

Jonathan Greenblat, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, also voiced concern over how Musk has operated in the recent weeks since taking over Twitter, particularly for welcoming Trump back to the site.

"For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation," Greenblat said.

RELATED Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account

Greenblat said Trump used Twitter to "foment intolerance, issue threats and incite a violent attack against the U.S. Government."

Musk said banned accounts would remain banned until a policy is in place to do so. No such policy has been unveiled.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Oxfam offered a shareholder resolution calling on Big Oil to be more forthcoming with tax reporting.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital.
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are following the declines in the broader commodities market.
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The driver accused of running over and killing an 11-year-old girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina on Saturday has been ticketed more than a dozen times in the past for traffic and vehicle violations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement