Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 7:01 PM

Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks

By Joe Fisher
Ford is expanding an existing recall for 2021 Ford F-150 trucks, adding 450,000 vehicles needing wiper motor replacements. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
Ford is expanding an existing recall for 2021 Ford F-150 trucks, adding 450,000 vehicles needing wiper motor replacements. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. expanded a recall from earlier this year adding about 450,000 F-150 trucks due to a malfunction in their windshield wiper motors.

The automobile manufacturer notified regulators of the issue with non-working wipers, expanding on an earlier recall that affected about 150,000 vehicles, the Detroit Free Press reported. The wiper motor may stop functioning because of a circuit board that is damaged by voltage spikes and "poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals."

Advertisement

Ford issued the expanded recall alert on Tuesday for 2021 and 2022 F-150s. The recall affects vehicles built between Jan. 8, 2020, and March 22, 2021. Vehicles built at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan from May 3, 2021 to Sept. 10, 2021, are excluded from the recall because they were built with a different wiper motor.

"An inoperative wiper motor has the potential for reduced visibility or loss of visibility in certain conditions, increasing the risk of a crash," the notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

RELATED Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles due to rear light issue

The NHTSA warns this is an urgent safety recall and people should not drive the vehicles. This is particularly pressing in the case of winter weather events such as sleet and snow.

Advertisement

The faulty wiper component was manufactured by Trico Componentes, based in Matamoros, Mexico.

Under the recall, wiper motors will be removed and replaced with a new motor manufactured on Aug. 1 or later. Notifications for dealers and owners will be sent out beginning Jan. 3, 2023.

RELATED Mockingbird recalls 149,000 single-to-double strollers

The initial recall was issued in March, calling for 157,000 vehicles to be brought into dealers to have their wiper motors replaced.

The company said it does not have any reports of accidents caused by the issue in question, saying only about 1% of the vehicles are likely to encounter the malfunction.

RELATED GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect

Latest Headlines

Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two men from Estonia were arrested for allegedly executing an elaborate fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency and a fictitious bank.
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the New York tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization wrapped up their case on Monday, earlier than expected, after eight days that included testimony from two top executives.
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The ban of Marjorie Taylor-Greene from Twitter was lifted Monday after being banned for almost two years.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Oxfam offered a shareholder resolution calling on Big Oil to be more forthcoming with tax reporting.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement