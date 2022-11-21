Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 7:52 PM

Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme

By Joe Fisher
Two Estonian residents were arrested for allegedly executing an elaborate fraud scheme to bilk victims out of an estimated $575 million. Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE.
Two Estonian residents were arrested for allegedly executing an elaborate fraud scheme to bilk victims out of an estimated $575 million. Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE.

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two Estonian citizens were arrested on Sunday after allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of people in a cryptocurrency scheme.

The Justice Department unsealed indictments for Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, both 37, for luring victims into paying more than $575 million through an elaborate plan involving bogus rental contracts, cryptocurrency mining and a fake bank.

Advertisement

The duo allegedly tricked victims into entering equipment rental contracts in their cryptocurrency mining service HashFlare. They also convinced victims to invest in Polybius Bank, which was not an actual bank. They then used a series of shell companies to launder the fraudulently acquired money.

"New technology has made it easier for bad actors to take advantage of innocent victims -- both in the U.S. and abroad -- in increasingly complex scams," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr.

RELATED Trump Org. finance chief testifies Trump's children gave him raise after perks ended

HashFlare allegedly misled investors about the cryptocurrency mining equipment it possessed while performing mining operations at a far less effective rate. Potapenko and Turõgin then failed to make payments to investors. The investors entered the fraudulent contracts with HashFlare between 2015 and 2019.

Potapenko and Turõgin began offering investments into Polybius Bank in 2017, which they claimed would pay dividends on its profits. They generated $25 million despite the bank being nonexistent.

Advertisement

The two men are charged with one count of wire fraud, 16 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of committing money laundering. They face 20 years in prison if convicted.

RELATED 10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme

"The size and scope of the alleged scheme is truly astounding. These defendants capitalized on both the allure of cryptocurrency, and the mystery surrounding cryptocurrency mining, to commit an enormous Ponzi scheme," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

The Estonian residents were arrested in their hometown of Tallinn. The case is being investigated by the FBI.

RELATED Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

Latest Headlines

Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the New York tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization wrapped up their case on Monday, earlier than expected, after eight days that included testimony from two top executives.
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Ford is expanding a recall on Ford F-150 pickup trucks, calling for about 450,000 trucks to have their windshield wiper motors replaced.
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The ban of Marjorie Taylor-Greene from Twitter was lifted Monday after being banned for almost two years.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Oxfam offered a shareholder resolution calling on Big Oil to be more forthcoming with tax reporting.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement