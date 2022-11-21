Colorado Springs mayor: Club Q shooting has 'all the trappings' of hate crime

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Monday that the deadly shooting at the Club Q nightclub has "all the trappings of a hate crime."

Suthers, speaking in an interview with NBC's "Today Show," added the motive for the shooting -- which left five people dead and 25 other people injured at the LGBTQ nightclub was still under investigation.

"We need to look at social media. We need to look at all kinds of other information that we're gathering from people that knew the individual before we make any definitive conclusions about a motivation," Suthers said.

"But it certainly, as I say, has the trappings of a hate crime."

The comments from Suthers came as it was revealed that a man bearing the same name and age as the suspect behind the nightclub attack, Anderson Lee Aldrich, had previously been identified as the suspect behind a 2021 bomb threat.

Suthers said that Colorado law prevented him from confirming that the suspects in the two cases were the same person.

It was reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette that no formal charges were pursued in the bomb threat case.

"I think the district attorney will be filing some motions in court today that will allow law enforcement to talk more about any criminal history that this individual might have," Suthers said.

Michael Allen, the local district attorney, told The New York Times on Sunday that the Club Q shooting may have been a hate crime and "is being investigated in that lens."

Suthers said Sunday that the actions of patrons of Club Q "clearly saved lives" during the shooting, The New York Times reported.

At least two "heroic people" inside the club "confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said Sunday.

Club Q's management also praised the heroic actions of its patrons in a statement Sunday.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends," the venue said.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Dozens of people gathered for a small prayer vigil at St. Paul's United Methodist Church near Club Q on Sunday where they lit candles and hugged each other.

Rev. David Petty, the church's pastor, also recited a meditation that he wrote after a gunman killed 58 people at a music festival in Las Vegas.

"After all, we have done this before," Petty said. "We will talk about mental health and terrorism, and we'll talk about hate and love."

Injured victims who spoke with The New York Times recounted the sounds of breaking glass and bullets flying around them.

"By the time I turned around, the bullets were flying around my head, breaking the glass around me," Jerecho Loveall, 30, told the outlet.

One of the victims who was killed was identified by her sister as Kelly Loving, 40, who was visiting the nightclub during a weekend trip from her home in Denver.

"She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself. She just was a caring person," said Loving's sister, Tiffany Loving. "I was really close with her."