Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee

By Adam Schrader
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, smiles after a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in July. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1cc41fd6984d1db684352bbd2cbcb924/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, smiles after a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in July. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that he plans to keep a promise he made last year that if he were to become the Speaker of the House, he would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

McCarthy made his comments during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition's 2022 leadership meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Last year, I promised that when I became Speaker, I would remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks," McCarthy said. "I'm keeping that promise."

The latest election results, released Friday, indicate that Republicans have gained control of the lower chamber of Congress -- controlling 219 seats compared with 212 held by Democrats four four seats not determined yet.

RELATED Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president

A total of 218 seats were required for either party to hold control of the House and McCarthy is expected to officially be voted House Speaker by members of his party.

However, the Speaker of the House does not have the power to remove a member from a standing committee like the Foreign Affairs committee and only a majority vote by the entire House could remove her from her seat on the committee.

Advertisement

Omar, a progressive Democrat who represents Minnesota, has often been a critic of the nation of Israel which has been criticized by Republicans -- and particularly evangelical conservative Christians, who believe that Jewish people must control the region to fulfill a biblical prophecy of the second coming of Jesus.

RELATED Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll

Previously, Omar has opposed laws to restrict the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and voiced support for a two-state solution to resolve conflict between Israel and Palestine. Some of her comments include having tweeted that "Israel has hypnotized the world" and accused the nation of "evil doings."

She later faced criticism for appearing to imply that political support for Israel is based on pro-Israel lobbying groups and tweeted about "unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban."

McCarthy has threatened to "take action" against Omar and fellow progressive lawmaker Rashida Tlaib, who was born in the U.S. to Palestinian immigrants, as far back as 2019. In January, he also pledged to remove Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their committee seats.

Advertisement

Read More

Colorado Democrat Frisch concedes to Boebert in close House race

Latest Headlines

Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Airlines across the United States face a workforce crunch leading to a loss of services, more expensive fares and less accessibility for potential travelers.
Cross-country storm to threaten travel around Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cross-country storm to threaten travel around Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving travelers should be prepared for a slew of hazards ranging from heavy rain and wind to accumulating snow for some.
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantLloyd Austin has defended the continued U.S. support to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, making him the first president in U.S. history to serve into his 80s.
New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said that the "heavy lake effect" dumping several feet of snow in western New York, downwind of the Great Lakes, will wind down Sunday.
Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old man is in police custody after at least five people died and another 25 were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before midnight Sunday, police said.
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in New York City's Penn Station on Saturday after they allegedly made online threats to attack a local synagogue.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who recently purchased Twitter, announced that former President Donald Trump's account has been reinstated.
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A large sinkhole that opened in the West Virginia town of Hinton in June has grown after recent rain and is now threatening to swallow the local police department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement