Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2022 / 4:01 PM

Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports

By Joe Fisher
1/2
A young soilder headed home talks on the phone, waiting for his flight at an empty St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving, November 25, 2020. Two years after travekls ea disrupted by COVID-19, airports have become busier with higher costs and fewer flights because of worker shortages. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2f343c3f0928381dd8f67880ddd76435/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A young soilder headed home talks on the phone, waiting for his flight at an empty St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving, November 25, 2020. Two years after travekls ea disrupted by COVID-19, airports have become busier with higher costs and fewer flights because of worker shortages. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Holiday travelers are experiencing higher fares, busier airports and harder to book flights as service losses plague the industry.

The Regional Airline Association reports a decline in services across 76% of U.S. airports, led by pilot shortages and stalling talks between unions and airlines. Faye Malarkey Black, president and CEO of the association, said the decline in services since 2019 is rivaled only by the post-9/11 industry crunch.

Advertisement

"We now have more than 500 regional aircraft parked without pilots to fly them and an associated air service retraction at 324 communities," she said. "Fourteen airports have lost all scheduled commercial air service - a number that is still rising."

The average price of domestic round-trip tickets is about $350 for Thanksgiving and $463 for Christmas. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fares were up 43% in October from the same time a year ago.

RELATED Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast

Small community regional airports are in perhaps the greatest peril, Black said. About 60 small airports are losing at least half of their services. She said this sector of the industry is "on the precipice of a wholesale collapse."

Advertisement

The passengers who are suffering the most are those with reduced mobility, such as wheelchair-bound flyers. Roberto Castiglioni, director of Reduced Mobility Rights, said staff shortages mean longer waits for people who already experience pain and discomfort while they stand or sit waiting to board and unboard.

"It's definitely got worse since the pandemic," he said.

RELATED Dallas-Fort Worth flights delayed by airport fuel pump fire

About 27 million people with disabilities traveled by plane in 2019, according to the Department of Transportation.

Black warns of the dangers of losing reliable and accessible flight services, including increased highway traffic if people forego the airport for long-distance travel.

""Without reliable air service, displaced airline passengers become highway drivers, where the traffic fatality rate is soaring," she said.

RELATED Airline revenue up, bookings down as holidays approach

RELATED Cross-country storm to threaten travel headaches around Thanksgiving

Latest Headlines

Cross-country storm to threaten travel around Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cross-country storm to threaten travel around Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving travelers should be prepared for a slew of hazards ranging from heavy rain and wind to accumulating snow for some.
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantLloyd Austin has defended the continued U.S. support to Ukraine amid the country's war with Russia.
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden turned 80 years old on Sunday, making him the first president in U.S. history to serve into his 80s.
New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service said that the "heavy lake effect" dumping several feet of snow in western New York, downwind of the Great Lakes, will wind down Sunday.
Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old man is in police custody after at least five people died and another 25 were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before midnight Sunday, police said.
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police arrest two men in NYC's Penn Station for threats to attack synagogue
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in New York City's Penn Station on Saturday after they allegedly made online threats to attack a local synagogue.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who recently purchased Twitter, announced that former President Donald Trump's account has been reinstated.
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A large sinkhole that opened in the West Virginia town of Hinton in June has grown after recent rain and is now threatening to swallow the local police department.
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Suspect held after 5 dead, 25 hurt in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement