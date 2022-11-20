Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2022 / 8:33 AM

At least five dead, 18 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

By Allen Cone

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least five people died and another 18 were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before midnight Sunday, police said.

The mass casualy event occurred at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Advertisement

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."

Police declined to talk about a possible motive.

Castro didn't say whether the suspect was included among those injured, and this was not an officer-involved shooting."

Eleven ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received at 11:57 p.m., Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said.

The FBI is on the scene.

Club Q said in a statement posted on Facebook it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," Club Q said.

Read More

Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber State police to take on UVA shooting investigation, president pledges independent probe 1 killed, another wounded in Orlando high school football game shooting

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who recently purchased Twitter, announced that former President Donald Trump's account has been reinstated.
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A large sinkhole that opened in the West Virginia town of Hinton in June has grown after recent rain and is now threatening to swallow the local police department.
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles due to rear light issue
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles due to rear light issue
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tesla announced Saturday that the company would recall more than 320,000 vehicles over a taillight issue that could cause them to illuminate improperly.
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A passenger was restrained and taken into custody at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after banging on the cockpit door shortly after landing, authorities said.
One person injured at N.C. Christmas parade when truck loses control
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
One person injured at N.C. Christmas parade when truck loses control
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An out-of-control truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade lost control and hit a parade participant, Raleigh police said.
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A state of emergency in Erie country continued into the weekend amidst heavy snowfall. The National Weather Service reported snowfall of 66 inches in the city of Orchard Park.
Police: 4 Univ. of Idaho slaying victims likely killed while sleeping
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Police: 4 Univ. of Idaho slaying victims likely killed while sleeping
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Four University of Idaho college students who were fatally stabbed last week were most killed while they were sleeping, investigators say. 
Colorado Democrat Frisch concedes to Boebert in close House race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colorado Democrat Frisch concedes to Boebert in close House race
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Democratic Adam Frisch has conceded his race against conservative Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, ending one of the nation's closest midterm elections. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense
North Korea successfully tests new ICBM, Kim vows nuclear defense
Police: 4 Univ. of Idaho slaying victims likely killed while sleeping
Police: 4 Univ. of Idaho slaying victims likely killed while sleeping
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement