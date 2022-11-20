At least five dead, 18 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least five people died and another 18 were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., just before midnight Sunday, police said.

The mass casualy event occurred at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."

Police declined to talk about a possible motive.

Castro didn't say whether the suspect was included among those injured, and this was not an officer-involved shooting."

Eleven ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received at 11:57 p.m., Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said.

The FBI is on the scene.

Club Q said in a statement posted on Facebook it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," Club Q said.