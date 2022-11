A passenger was restrained after banging on the cockpit door after his flight from Warsaw landed at John F. Kennedy airport. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A passenger onboard a flight arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York was taken into custody after banging on the cockpit door and striking a member of the flight crew, authorities said. The flight, LOT Polish Airlines flight #26 from Warsaw to New York, had just landed when a passenger got up and started screaming and acting belligerently towards the crew at around 8 p.m. on Friday, New York Port Authority officials told WABC-TV. Advertisement

The man was restrained by the flight crew and other passengers and turned over to police at Terminal 7, Gate 9. The individual was subsequently taken to a hospital for an evaluation, officials said.

It is not known at this time if any charges are pending.

A passenger onboard the airliner captured the incident and posted onto Twitter.