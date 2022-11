Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing. Anthony Heims was arrested Friday by fellow officers with the department and has also been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation conducted by internal affairs police, officials said in a news release. Advertisement

Heims has since been fired by Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, The Dallas Morning News reported. He can appeal the decision under the city's civil service rules.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the Uber driver on Friday who reported that Heims had pointed a pistol at the front seat passenger before the two fought over the weapon "which discharged into the roof of the vehicle," police said in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CNN.

Police recovered a Glock 26, 9 mm pistol from the front seat of the Uber, as well as 12 live cartridges and a fired cartridge casing.

Heims does not appear in Dallas County Jail records and it was not immediately clear if he has been released from custody. CNN reported that Heims was transported to the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit after his arrest.

Police said in the news release that Heims has been with the department since September 2013 and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.