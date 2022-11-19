One person injured at N.C. Christmas parade when truck loses control

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An out-of-control truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade lost control and hit a parade participant on Saturday, Raleigh police said.

The injured person, who appears to be a young girl, was taken to a hospital, according to The (Durham, N.C.) Herald Sun.

Advertisement

WTVD-TV reported that people heard the driver screaming out the window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

Raleigh's mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin said her heart ached for the injured girl.

"Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade bring smiles to so many faces," Baldwin said in a Twitter post. "My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community."