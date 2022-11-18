Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck

By Clyde Hughes
A new report by PYMNTS and LendingClub said on Friday that 60% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0e61e7dec2f6b62407e773b4b3d6b48d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A new report by PYMNTS and LendingClub said on Friday that 60% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A new employee report said on Friday that as many as 60% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck.

The report, a collaboration between data analysis PYMNTS and LendingClub, said 55% of nearly 3,500 people surveyed said they have limited spending capacity, and 49% are shifting their shopping preferences.

Advertisement

The report said that 66% of those living paycheck to paycheck have slashed spending.

"More consumers who have historically managed their budgets comfortably are feeling the financial strain, which will impact their spending behavior as we head into the holiday shopping season," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer.

RELATED Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend

The report also revealed that 28% of consumers making more than $200,000 say they are living paycheck to paycheck as well. Some 59% of those living paycheck to paycheck said they found significant increases in their utility bills over the past 12 months while 48% said they were having issues paying for health insurance.

Inflation, some of the highest in decades across the United States and the globe, has caused real wages to decline, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Real average hourly earnings have fallen 3% from a year ago when compared to rising prices.

Advertisement

The struggle for paychecks to keep up with inflation could have a real effect on holiday spending going into the Christmas season. A report by Salary Finance said that two-thirds of working adults said they are worse off financially than they were in 2021.

RELATED Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981

Credit card balances are up 15% more in the latest quarter, the biggest increase in two decades.

RELATED St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%

Latest Headlines

Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
Heavy snow showers and squalls marching east across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday will lead to dangerous travel conditions on the highways during one of the busiest travel days of the year.
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department published a list of initiatives supported during this year's climate summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheik.
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House said the grant program would help lower costs and make the grid more resilient to extreme weather events.
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- AAA expects roads and airports to be exceptionally busy this year, which could be the third-busiest for travel since 2000.
Former President Obama says midterm elections offered hope for democracy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former President Obama says midterm elections offered hope for democracy
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- As the Obama Foundation held a democracy forum Thursday, former President Barack Obama said election deniers got "thumped" at the midterm polls by Democratic campaigns and organizers, offering hope for democracy.
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders have been hit with a second lawsuit this month from D.C. officials, the latest on Thursday over cheating season ticket holders over deposits.
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign has released a report documenting transphobic violence. The report comes as many U.S. state legislators introduced legislation targeting gender-affirming care.
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran, as the Biden administration continues to punish the Middle Eastern country over its attempts to evade sanctions and its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement