White House announces grant program to improve electric grid

This, the government said, represents the largest single federal investment ever made in domestic electricity transmission infrastructure. The White House estimates that about 70% of the nation's transmission lines are at least 25 years old, crumbling infrastructure that threatens the economic interests of taxpayers.
President Joe Biden
Biden's office unveiled a federal grant program to support improvements to the nation's grid. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The grant program from the Department of Energy, meanwhile, could support the development of "thousands of miles of new and upgraded transmission lines," which could cut electricity costs further and improve the grid's resiliency.
"New and upgraded transmission lines deliver electricity to where it's needed, whether that means delivering wind and solar power to towns and cities across the country or moving power from one region to another that needs it in the face of storms, heat waves and other extreme weather," the White House said.
Part of the new federal grant initiative is geared toward accommodating more renewable energy on the grid, similar to the so-called Greenlink West Transmission Project in Nevada, which could support 5 gigawatts of clean energy.
The White House added that the grant program helps it meet its goal of relying on clean energy for all of the nation's electricity by 2035.