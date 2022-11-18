Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Freeport LNG announces restart date

The facility in Texas has been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Offline since June, the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas could be up and running again by mid-December. Photo courtesy of Freeport LNG Development, L.P.
Offline since June, the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas could be up and running again by mid-December. Photo courtesy of Freeport LNG Development, L.P.

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Following a June explosion that idled the facility, the operator of the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas said Friday that the plant could be running again by mid-December.

Freeport is the second-largest facility of the kind in the United States. The explosion at the facility in June came just as the global energy sector was working to adjust to the marginalization of Russian natural gas that came as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The company on Tuesday provided information from the analysis of the incident by investigative company IFO Group, which found the direct cause of the explosion was the lack of proper pressure protections on a pipeline segment. This led to the warming and subsequent expansion of the super-cooled liquefied natural gas in the system, the eventual boiling of the liquid and ultimately the pipeline rupture.

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. announced Friday that the work necessary to resume operations at the three so-called trains that cool gas to the liquid form, along with storage tanks and loading infrastructure, was about 90% complete.

"Proposed remedial work activities for a safe restart of initial operations have been submitted to the relevant regulatory agencies for review and approval," the company stated. "Subject to Freeport LNG meeting its regulatory requirements, it is targeting initial production at the facility in mid-December."

Advertisement

The company said each of the three trains would be brought on slowly so that each one can ramp up before the next one comes on stream. At its peak, Freeport could process about 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) and export as much as 15 million tons of LNG each year.

"We are committed to moving forward with an uncompromising safety focus and enhanced operational processes that will enable us to chart a safe, sustainable path forward to serve our customers and the broader LNG market as a whole," Freeport's founder and CEO Michael Smith said.

Federal estimates show total U.S. LNG exports are on pace to increase by around 13% from this year's average to reach 12.33 Bcf/d on average for 2023. Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals averaged 12 Bcf/d during the seven-day period ending Nov. 16, a 4% increase from week-ago levels.

There were 22 vessels laden with LNG that left U.S. export terminals during the period carrying a combined 82 Bcf of super-cooled gas.

Latest Headlines

Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Existing home sales shrunk for the ninth consecutive month despite the median price of those homes going up, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday.
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has charged 10 individuals for defrauding healthcare providers, insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body.
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is set to be sentenced on Friday after a jury found her guilty of defrauding investors.
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
Heavy snow showers and squalls marching east across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday will lead to dangerous travel conditions on the highways during one of the busiest travel days of the year.
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department published a list of initiatives supported during this year's climate summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheik.
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House said the grant program would help lower costs and make the grid more resilient to extreme weather events.
Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A new employee report said on Friday that as many as 60% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck.
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement