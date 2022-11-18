Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October

By Clyde Hughes
A new report by the National Association of Realtors said on Friday that existing home sales fell for the ninth straight month. File Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr
A new report by the National Association of Realtors said on Friday that existing home sales fell for the ninth straight month. File Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Existing home sales shrunk for the ninth consecutive month despite the median price of those homes going up, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday.

According to the report, existing home sales tumbled 5.9% in October compared to September and are off 28.4% from 2021. The inventory for unsold existing homes, though, fell for the third straight month to 1.22 million.

Advertisement

Total housing inventory in October was 1.22 million units, which was down 0.8% from both September and one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a 3.3-month supply at the current sales pace, compared to from 3.1 months in September and 2.4 months in October 2021.

That helped to keep the prices of existing home sales robust at a median of $379,100, an increase of 6.6% in October from the previous year.

RELATED Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing

"Inventory levels are still tight, which is why some homes for sale are still receiving multiple offers," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "In October, 24% of homes received over the asking price. Conversely, homes sitting on the market for more than 120 days saw prices reduced by an average of 15.8%."

Advertisement

Yun said, though, he does not know how long the premium prices will last, especially if mortgage rates continue to increase.

"More potential homebuyers were squeezed out from qualifying for a mortgage in October as mortgage rates climbed higher," Yun said. "The impact is greater in expensive areas of the country and in markets that witnessed significant home price gains in recent years."

RELATED Credit card balances hit new high among U.S. consumers

RELATED Stocks fall sharply as fears of a recession return with Fed rate hike

Latest Headlines

10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has charged 10 individuals for defrauding healthcare providers, insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body.
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is set to be sentenced on Friday after a jury found her guilty of defrauding investors.
Freeport LNG announces restart date
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Freeport LNG announces restart date
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Freeport LNG facility is among the largest in the country, though it's been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
Heavy snow showers and squalls marching east across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday will lead to dangerous travel conditions on the highways during one of the busiest travel days of the year.
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department published a list of initiatives supported during this year's climate summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheik.
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House said the grant program would help lower costs and make the grid more resilient to extreme weather events.
Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A new employee report said on Friday that as many as 60% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck.
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement