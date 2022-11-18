Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 5:36 PM

Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow

By Patrick Hilsman
Erie County (N.Y.) Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted this map of travel advisory and ban zones amid a major snowstorm Friday. Photo courtesy of Erie County
Erie County (N.Y.) Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted this map of travel advisory and ban zones amid a major snowstorm Friday. Photo courtesy of Erie County

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two residents of Erie County, N.Y., died while removing snow during a major storm in western New York state. The extreme weather conditions also caused a building in Hamburg to collapse under the weight of wet snow.

"Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents -- associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Accumulation reached up to 60 inches of snow in some of the worst hit areas, according to the Erie County Department of Public Works.

The storm is causing so-called lake-effect snow, which occurs when arctic air traverses the warmer waters of the Great Lakes.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in the vicinity of the Great Lakes, while Buffalo also declared a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service expects snowfall to result in "near zero visibility," making it dangerous to travel by road.

Advertisement

A travel ban, which includes large parts of Buffalo, was issued for Erie County.

Polancarz tweeted "conditions in the Ban zone are BAD. Do Not Drive. It is impeding our efforts to clear snow," along with a map designating travel advisory zone and ban zones.

Read More

State of emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to 5 feet of snow 'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel Sharp cooldown to bring winterlike chill to East Coast

Latest Headlines

Trump Org. finance chief testifies Trump's children gave him raise after perks ended
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Trump Org. finance chief testifies Trump's children gave him raise after perks ended
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, testified Friday that he received a raise to make up for off-the-book perks he no longer was receiving.
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- After initially telling Twitter employees that the company's offices would be closed until Monday, new owner Elon Musk reversed course and asked for anyone with software experience to come to the office.
Carvana lays off 1,500 employees amid falling stock price
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Carvana lays off 1,500 employees amid falling stock price
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Online-only car retailer Carvana has laid off 1,500 employees amid falling stock prices. The company saw a windfall during the COVID-19 pandemic but business slowed amid rising interest rates.
Biden asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on student debt relief
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on student debt relief
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a lower-court injunction stopping student loan debt forgiveness.
Merrick Garland appoints special counsel for Trump criminal investigations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Merrick Garland appoints special counsel for Trump criminal investigations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday he has appointed a special counsel to decide whether to criminally charge former President Donald Trump over classified documents and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrives from N.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrives from N.C.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Capitol Christmas tree arrived Friday in Washington. The 78-foot red spruce was harvested in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest.
Biden meets with business leaders, highlights Inflation Reduction Act benefits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden meets with business leaders, highlights Inflation Reduction Act benefits
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with business and labor leaders Friday to discuss steadying the economy, and he touted some of the benefits of his Inflation Reduction Act.
Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Existing home sales shrunk for the ninth consecutive month despite the median price of those homes going up, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday.
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has charged 10 individuals for defrauding healthcare providers, insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
State of emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to 5 feet of snow
State of emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to 5 feet of snow
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement