Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow

Erie County (N.Y.) Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted this map of travel advisory and ban zones amid a major snowstorm Friday. Photo courtesy of Erie County

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two residents of Erie County, N.Y., died while removing snow during a major storm in western New York state. The extreme weather conditions also caused a building in Hamburg to collapse under the weight of wet snow. "Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents -- associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter. Advertisement

Accumulation reached up to 60 inches of snow in some of the worst hit areas, according to the Erie County Department of Public Works.

The storm is causing so-called lake-effect snow, which occurs when arctic air traverses the warmer waters of the Great Lakes.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in the vicinity of the Great Lakes, while Buffalo also declared a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service expects snowfall to result in "near zero visibility," making it dangerous to travel by road.

A travel ban, which includes large parts of Buffalo, was issued for Erie County.

Polancarz tweeted "conditions in the Ban zone are BAD. Do Not Drive. It is impeding our efforts to clear snow," along with a map designating travel advisory zone and ban zones.