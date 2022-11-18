Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two residents of Erie County, N.Y., died while removing snow during a major storm in western New York state. The extreme weather conditions also caused a building in Hamburg to collapse under the weight of wet snow.
"Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents -- associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.