Online-only used car retailer Carvana laid off 1,500 employees on Friday amid slower sales and falling stock prices. Photo courtesy of Carvana

The layoffs mainly affected employees in the corporate and technology departments.

The online-only used car retailer's sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with stocks reaching an all-time intraday high of $376.83 per share on Aug. 10, 2021.

The surge in business left Carvana with too few vehicles to match demand, prompting the company to purchase online car retailer ADESA and a large number of vehicles at high prices.

Demand tapered off amid higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, leading to a dramatic 97% stock price decrease this year.

Carvana laid off 2,500 employees in May while the executive team agreed to forgo the rest of their 2022 salaries.

Carvana's stocks fell from $8.56 per share at 9:30 a.m. to $8.06 per share as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Tech companies including Twitter, Facebook's parent Meta and Amazon have announced significant layoffs this year.