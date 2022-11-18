Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 4:04 PM

Biden asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on student debt relief

By Doug Cunningham
The Biden administration argued in the court filing that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has the legal authority to give student loan debt relief under the HEROES Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/988ca111559ddd98ec7204fb9c4b36b4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Biden administration argued in the court filing that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has the legal authority to give student loan debt relief under the HEROES Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a lower-court injunction stopping student loan debt forgiveness.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Monday temporarily blocked the student debt relief, granting an emergency motion for an injunction filed by six Republican-led states.

Advertisement

The debt relief plan would grant as much as $10,000 in loan forgiveness for people making less than $125,000 annually and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.

"The Eighth Circuit's erroneous injunction leaves millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo, uncertain about the size of their debt and unable to make financial decisions with an accurate understanding of their future repayment obligations," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a Supreme Court filing.

RELATED Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers

The filing asks the Supreme Court to allow the debt relief while a final legal decision is rendered on it.

Prelogar said the injunction could keep borrowers uncertain about their debts until sometime in 2024.

The Biden administration argued in the court filing that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has the legal authority to give student loan debt relief under the HEROES Act.

Advertisement

That law provides that "notwithstanding any other provision of law" the secretary may respond to a "national emergency" by waiving or modifying "any statutory or regulatory provision" governing federal student loans "as the secretary deems necessary."

The HEROES Act, the Biden administration argued in the legal brief, also provides that the Secretary "ensure" that "affected individuals" are not "placed in a worse position financially" because of the emergency.

The solicitor general also wrote in the filing that the six states "lack standing to challenge the plan," meaning they are not directly harmed by it.

RELATED Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide

The Biden administration said that even if the appeals court rules against the debt relief, the government is likely to prevail on the merits and succeed in getting it reinstated in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Elon Musk calls Twitter engineers back to office to help him with software
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- After initially telling Twitter employees that the company's offices would be closed until Monday, new owner Elon Musk reversed course and asked for anyone with software experience to come to the office.
Carvana lays off 1,500 employees amid falling stock price
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Carvana lays off 1,500 employees amid falling stock price
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Online-only car retailer Carvana has laid off 1,500 employees amid falling stock prices. The company saw a windfall during the COVID-19 pandemic but business slowed amid rising interest rates.
Merrick Garland appoints special counsel for Trump criminal investigations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Merrick Garland appoints special counsel for Trump criminal investigations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday he has appointed a special counsel to decide whether to criminally charge former President Donald Trump over classified documents and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrives from N.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrives from N.C.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Capitol Christmas tree arrived Friday in Washington. The 78-foot red spruce was harvested in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest.
Biden meets with business leaders, highlights Inflation Reduction Act benefits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden meets with business leaders, highlights Inflation Reduction Act benefits
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with business and labor leaders Friday to discuss steadying the economy, and he touted some of the benefits of his Inflation Reduction Act.
Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Existing home sales shrunk for the ninth consecutive month despite the median price of those homes going up, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday.
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has charged 10 individuals for defrauding healthcare providers, insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body.
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is set to be sentenced on Friday after a jury found her guilty of defrauding investors.
Freeport LNG announces restart date
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Freeport LNG announces restart date
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Freeport LNG facility is among the largest in the country, though it's been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
State of emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to 5 feet of snow
State of emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to 5 feet of snow
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement