Twitter CEO Elon Musk sent out emails Friday asking for anyone left at the company who can write software to come help him understand Twitter's technology. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- After initially telling Twitter employees that the company's offices would be closed until Monday, new owner Elon Musk reversed course and asked for anyone with software experience to come into the office. In a set of widely distributed emails sent Friday morning, Musk called for "anyone who actually writes software" to report to Twitter's headquarters by Friday afternoon. He also asked them to send a report of the best code they had worked on in the last six months. Advertisement

Musk said the point of sharing all this code, and meeting with him in the office, would be to do "short, technical interviews" that would help him "better understand the Twitter tech stack."

The messages come after a mass resignation on Thursday where hundreds of Twitter employees left in response to an ultimatum Musk offered earlier in the week. Employees were given a choice to accept working for the extremely hardcore version of the new Twitter or resign. More than half of the employees remaining at the company decided to resign.

One person who resigned told CNBC that so many people from Twitter's human resources and IT teams had resigned or been laid off that it may take a long time for the company to figure out whose access to email, Slack and other systems should be switched off.

Some parts of the company no longer have any employees, according to Insider.

Twitter's communications department is also effectively shut down, and the exodus also has affected information security personnel responsible for protecting company and user data.