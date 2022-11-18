Trending
Nov. 18, 2022 / 11:17 AM

Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died

By Doug Cunningham
Cory Wayne Patterson, a federal inmate who allegedly stole a plane and threatened to crash it in a Tupelo, Miss. Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami. <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Walmart_Modesto,_California.jpg">File Photo by TaurusEmerald/Wikimedia Commons</a>
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.

Patterson was found unresponsive around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Patterson was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel," Federal Bureau of Prisons public information officer Jeremy Dressler said in a statement.

No further details on how Patterson died in custody have been made public. An investigation in to the death by the FBI is expected.

Patterson called 911 while flying the plane stolen from the Tupelo, Miss., airport, threatening to crash the Beechcraft King Air C90 twin engine plane into a Walmart store. A stand-off in the air lasted for five hours.

During his flight in the stolen aircraft, Patterson went on Facebook and posted apologies to his loved ones, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. When the plane was close to running out of fuel, Patterson posted a "goodbye" message on Facebook.

Patterson was facing two federal felony charges, destruction of an aircraft and making threats involving the destruction of an aircraft. He had arrived at the federal detention facility in Miami Nov. 10.

Mississippi man charged with threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart Walmart to pay $3 billion toward opioid litigation

