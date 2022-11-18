Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Former President Obama says midterm elections offered hope for democracy

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum Thursday, in New York City. Obama says the midterm elections offer hope for democracy, with a majority of voters "thumping" anti-democratic election deniers. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e360d4cb5e2fd040bf5a7f2803535e8d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum Thursday, in New York City. Obama says the midterm elections offer hope for democracy, with a majority of voters "thumping" anti-democratic election deniers. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama said election deniers got "thumped" at the midterm polls by Democratic campaigns and organizers, offering hope for democracy.

"They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state races, and in some cases, governor's races, where in the next presidential election you could have somebody who could really do some damage there," Obama said during an interview on The Daily Show on Thursday.

Advertisement

Obama said young voter turnout helped hold the line against election deniers who were seeking positions of power over administration of elections in key battleground states.

"Because of some really concentrated efforts in a lot of important states, some of the most egregious, prominent and potentially dangerous election deniers, they got thumped," Obama said.

RELATED Construction of Obama Presidential Center halted after noose found

Obama said Democrats recruited some excellent candidates.

"You look at Wes Moore in Maryland, Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania. You look at our senate candidates, John Fetterman, Mark Kelly. They are committed, passionate, down to earth," Obama said. "They connect with people."

Young people are voting, Obama said, and young voters increased their engagement when former President Trump was in office.

Advertisement

"And they're typically voting at a rate of 70-30, 60-40 Democrat to Republican," Obama said, "And that makes a huge difference."

Democracy itself, is in peril, according to Obama. And not just here but around the world. But he said when democracy is undermined in the United States, it sends a signal all around the world that weakens democracy.

For democracy to succeed, he said, people have to learn how to get along with people who have different views.

But Obama said results of the midterm elections offer hope for strengthening and preserving democracy.

"I like to think part of what happened in this election is it turns out that there is a majority of the country that does prefer normal, not crazy. And that's a basis for hope," Obama said to applause and cheers from "The Daily Show" audience.

In a keynote speech at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum on Thursday night, Obama warned that "escalating polarization and disinformation" has been evident in elections in the United States and abroad.

"Let me be clear, here -- the threat to democracy doesn't always run along a conservative/liberal, left/right axis. This has nothing to do with traditional partisan lines or policy preferences. What we are seeing, what's being challenged, are the foundational principles of democracy itself," he said.

Advertisement

Obama also delivered a message of unity, noting that "people who are accustomed to being at the top of the pecking order" have begun to feel their societal status "threatened when the existing order goes through rapid changes."

"We're going to have to figure out how to live together or we will destroy each other," he said.

Read More

Obama says tech companies must help contain dangerous misinformation online

Latest Headlines

Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gasoline prices moderating ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel weekend
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- AAA expects roads and airports to be exceptionally busy this year, which could be the third-busiest for travel since 2000.
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. attorney general sues Washington Commanders over season ticket deposits
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The NFL's Washington Commanders have been hit with a second lawsuit this month from D.C. officials, the latest on Thursday over cheating season ticket holders over deposits.
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HRC: At least 32 transgender Americans killed in 2022
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign has released a report documenting transphobic violence. The report comes as many U.S. state legislators introduced legislation targeting gender-affirming care.
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran, as the Biden administration continues to punish the Middle Eastern country over its attempts to evade sanctions and its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
Alabama halts execution after Supreme Court gives last-minute approval
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alabama halts execution after Supreme Court gives last-minute approval
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The execution of convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith was called off late Thursday following a series of last-minute litigation that Alabama officials said prevented them from executing his sentence.
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her said in court documents Thursday that she will file a new defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving Day.
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol was sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby's on Wednesday, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement