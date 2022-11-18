Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 13. He said he will run to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic Leader. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/45386ec08791b2da8ee2c7c77ee0c6ab/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 13. He said he will run to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic Leader. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., who was speculated to be the odds-on favorite on Thursday after Pelosi officially said she would not seek re-election, made his intentions known in a statement. He is currently chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Advertisement

"Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment," Jeffries said in a statement. "It was an extraordinary responsibility to chair the House Democratic Caucus during a time of significant turbulence and legislative accomplishment."

Calling the American people a "gorgeous mosaic," Jeffries said Democrats will have to appear and engage in "unexpected places" to be successful and make sure their entire team is on the playing field.

RELATED Pelosi re-elected speaker as Congress sworn in amid election challenges

"Ranking members and committees in their entirety must be fully empowered to work their will," Jeffries said. "Meaningful policymaking and public engagement opportunities should be robustly distributed regardless of the length of service. High-profile leadership assignments should be spread out throughout the caucus."

Advertisement

Jeffries thanked Pelosi and outgoing Democratic leaders Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who also mentored him when he arrived in Congress.

"I worked as hard as possible with each of you to make it fruitful," Jeffries. "Building upon this track record of leadership experience and collective success, I now look to the future."

RELATED White House on Trump order to block migrants: 'Action is necessary'

While Pelosi and Hoyer said they will drop out of the Democratic leadership limelight, it is expected that Clyburn may take an assistant leadership role possibly under the caucus chair.

Along with Jeffries, Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., are expected to run to Democratic leadership positions as well.

Hoyer and Clyburn lined up behind the expected new Democratic leadership in comments on Friday.

RELATED Impeachment: Rep. Demings brings law and order to House managers team

"I look forward to serving as a resource to [Jeffries], to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation's challenges," Hoyer wrote.

Clyburn mentioned all three in his comments.

"Speaker Pelosi has left an indelible mark on Congress and the country, and I look forward to her continued service and doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Existing home sales fell for ninth straight month in October
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Existing home sales shrunk for the ninth consecutive month despite the median price of those homes going up, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday.
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
10 charged in healthcare money laundering scheme
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has charged 10 individuals for defrauding healthcare providers, insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is set to be sentenced on Friday after a jury found her guilty of defrauding investors.
Freeport LNG announces restart date
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Freeport LNG announces restart date
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Freeport LNG facility is among the largest in the country, though it's been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snow squalls to create dangerous travel conditions in Northeast
Heavy snow showers and squalls marching east across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday will lead to dangerous travel conditions on the highways during one of the busiest travel days of the year.
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department published a list of initiatives supported during this year's climate summit in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheik.
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces grant program to improve electric grid
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The White House said the grant program would help lower costs and make the grid more resilient to extreme weather events.
Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A new employee report said on Friday that as many as 60% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck.
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal inmate who stole plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart has died
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Cory Wayne Patterson, imprisoned for stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart, has died in federal custody in Miami.
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Saudi crown prince granted immunity from lawsuit in journalist's killing
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been granted immunity from a U.S. civil lawsuit that accuses him of ordering the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement