Jeffries officially throws in hat to replace Pelosi as Democratic House leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 13. He said he will run to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic Leader. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially threw his hat in the ring to replace longtime Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday, which would make him the first person of color to lead a major party in the body. Jeffries, D-N.Y., who was speculated to be the odds-on favorite on Thursday after Pelosi officially said she would not seek re-election, made his intentions known in a statement. He is currently chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Advertisement

"Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment," Jeffries said in a statement. "It was an extraordinary responsibility to chair the House Democratic Caucus during a time of significant turbulence and legislative accomplishment."

Calling the American people a "gorgeous mosaic," Jeffries said Democrats will have to appear and engage in "unexpected places" to be successful and make sure their entire team is on the playing field.

"Ranking members and committees in their entirety must be fully empowered to work their will," Jeffries said. "Meaningful policymaking and public engagement opportunities should be robustly distributed regardless of the length of service. High-profile leadership assignments should be spread out throughout the caucus."

Jeffries thanked Pelosi and outgoing Democratic leaders Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who also mentored him when he arrived in Congress.

"I worked as hard as possible with each of you to make it fruitful," Jeffries. "Building upon this track record of leadership experience and collective success, I now look to the future."

While Pelosi and Hoyer said they will drop out of the Democratic leadership limelight, it is expected that Clyburn may take an assistant leadership role possibly under the caucus chair.

Along with Jeffries, Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., are expected to run to Democratic leadership positions as well.

Hoyer and Clyburn lined up behind the expected new Democratic leadership in comments on Friday.

"I look forward to serving as a resource to [Jeffries], to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation's challenges," Hoyer wrote.

Clyburn mentioned all three in his comments.

"Speaker Pelosi has left an indelible mark on Congress and the country, and I look forward to her continued service and doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar," he said.