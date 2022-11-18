Lawsuit seeks to overturn FDA approval of medicated abortion pills

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Anti-abortion medical groups filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Food and Drug Administration, seeking to overturn the government's approval of abortion-inducing drugs.
The lawsuit, filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, argues that the FDA illegally fast-tracked the approval of mifepristone, a pill used in medicated abortions. The group argues that the agency failed to protect the health and safety and welfare of girls and women and never studied whether the drugs were safe.