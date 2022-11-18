Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Elizabeth Holmes set to be sentenced for defrauding Theranos investors

By Matt Bernardini
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) and Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma speak at a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/428f2730d241ab40598da20c25bbec8a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) and Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma speak at a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is set to be sentenced Friday after a jury found her guilty of defrauding investors.

Holmes, 38, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Her lawyers have requested she receive 18 months of house arrest, while prosecutors have asked for 15 years of imprisonment. The probation officer in the case recommended a sentence of nine years.

Theranos was founded in 2003 and eventually grew to a peak valuation of $10 billion on the claims that its technology could accurately run many tests on a single drop of blood.

Theranos dissolved in September 2018, shortly after Holmes was indicted, along with former Theranos President and Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

Prosecutors said Holmes made false and misleading statements to investors about developing a device that could run a full range of blood tests with only a finger-prick sample.

Holmes' attorneys argued she never had any intention of defrauding investors in the high-profile startup.

In January, 12 jurors found Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was acquitted on four other counts, while a mistrial was declared on three additional counts of wire fraud.

Holmes's request for a new trial was denied earlier this month when U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said Holmes did not show any misconduct by the government.

Her story was the subject of a 2019 HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. A Hulu dramatization of the case, The Dropout, stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes.

