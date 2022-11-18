Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 2:37 AM

Alabama halts execution after Supreme Court gives last-minute approval

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Kenneth Eugene Smith has been sentenced to die by lethal injection for killing a 45-year-old grandmother in 1988. Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections/<a href="http://www.doc.state.al.us/InmateHistory">Website</a>
Kenneth Eugene Smith has been sentenced to die by lethal injection for killing a 45-year-old grandmother in 1988. Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections/Website

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The execution of convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith was called off late Thursday following a last-minute court battle that Alabama officials said prevented them from carrying out his sentence before his death warrant would expire.

"Due to time constraints resulting from the lateness of the court's proceedings, the execution was called off at approximately 11:20 p.m.," the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Advertisement

Smith was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., but his sentence was pushed late into the night as a last-minute request for a stay was approved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

The state then appealed to the Supreme Court, which vacated the lower court's decision with less than two hours before Smith's death warrant was to expire at 11:59 p.m. The ruling from the high court didn't offer an explanation, but said liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have upheld the stay.

Advertisement

John Hamm, state commissioner of corrections, told reporters after the execution was canceled that they were able to connect one intravenous line to Smith but that they didn't have time to connect a second.

"Although that justice could not be carried out tonight because of last-minute legal attempts to delay or cancel the execution, attempting it was the right thing to do," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. "My prayers are with the victim's children and grandchildren as they are forced to relive their tragic loss."

Smith, 57, was scheduled to be executed Thursday evening for killing Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother, in March of 1988.

RELATED Texas executes Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death

Smith's lawyers had sought the stay on Eighth Amendment grounds that to die by lethal injection in Alabama constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, citing the state's two most recent execution attempts of Joe Nathan James on July 28 and Alan Miller on Sept. 22.

The court document states both "went horrifyingly awry," with the execution of James lasting more than three hours, making it potentially the longest execution in U.S. history.

In the case of Miller, the state failed to execute him before the warrant expired as corrections officials failed to access his veins to inject the three-drug cocktail.

Advertisement

Alabama retorted that the Supreme Court should lift the stay by calling Smith's application an attempt to force a last-minute judicial emergency to increase the chances "that his execution can be delayed through sheer, cynical maneuvering."

The people of Alabama and the surviving victims of Smith's crimes "deserve better," the state argued.

The ruling came a day after the Supreme Court rejected a previous request for a stay of execution from Smith's attorneys who argued if their client's trial had occurred today, "he could not have been eligible for execution."

Smith was convicted by a jury in 1996 of murdering Sennett on April 7, 1988, in a murder-for-hire plot in exchange for $1,000. The trial jury then recommended 11-to-1 that he be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibly of parole -- a sentence that the judge overrode, handing Smith the death penalty.

In 2017, Alabama amended its law to no longer permit judicial override in capital cases.

Smith's lawyers told the Supreme Court that their client would not be sentenced to death if his trial was held today in Alabama "[n]or would he be subject to execution anywhere else in the United States, as every state that once permitted the practice of judicial override has abandoned it."

Advertisement

Read More

Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein Texas man sentenced to death for killing Harris County's first Sikh deputy

Latest Headlines

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions over sale of petrochemicals
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Iran, as the Biden administration continues to punish the Middle Eastern country over its attempts to evade sanctions and its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her said in court documents Thursday that she will file a new defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving Day.
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol was sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby's on Wednesday, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction.
Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The acting police chief on the day a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has resigned from the force, officials said Thursday.
Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is set to move forward in Oregon and California in an effort to increase salmon populations along the Klamath River.
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida cited from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 as he struck down parts of a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, which targets cultural issues such as teaching critical race theory.
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday that the company expects its electric vehicle line to become as profitable as its traditional gas cars and trucks quicker than it had anticipated.
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Women working in STEM fields reported that they are considering leaving their job at a higher rate than any other field, according to a new report from Metlife.
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement