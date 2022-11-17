Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 11:31 PM

Woman who accused Trump of rape to file new lawsuit against him on Thanksgiving

By Adam Schrader
E. Jean Carroll arrives at a federal court in Manhattan to attend a hearing for her defamation suit against former President Donald J. Trump in New York in October 2020. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
E. Jean Carroll arrives at a federal court in Manhattan to attend a hearing for her defamation suit against former President Donald J. Trump in New York in October 2020. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her said in court documents Thursday that she will file a new defamation and battery lawsuit against the former president on Thanksgiving Day.

E. Jean Carroll, a journalist and advice columnist, wrote an article in June 2019 for New York Magazine in which she first accused Trump of forcefully raping her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City in the mid-1990s.

Advertisement

Trump denied the allegations, accusing Caroll of lying with political and financial motivations. Months later, she filed a defamation lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court alleging that Trump's comments had damaged her reputation and caused her substantial professional harm and emotional pain.

Lawyers for Trump's Justice Department said in court documents that he was acting in his official capacity as president when he made comments about Carroll after her initial accusations, meaning that he could not be sued because the government cannot be sued for defamation.

RELATED Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee

A U.S. District Court judge later rejected the Justice Department's claim and said that Trump, as president, is not a government employee and that his comments were not related to his job. The Justice Department then appealed in November 2020.

Advertisement

The Justice Department, under the administration of President Joe Biden, argued before the appeals court in June 2021 that its lawyers should defend Trump as a federal employee.

Trump was ultimately deposed as a witness in the case in October and oral arguments have been scheduled to begin in January ahead of a trial.

RELATED Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud

The revelation that a new lawsuit would be filed were made Thursday in court documents attached to that case and indicate that Carroll plans to include a claim of battery centered under a new state law, the Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual assault victims to file a civil lawsuit even when the statute of limitations has passed.

The court documents, obtained by UPI, show that Carroll plans to file the new lawsuit against Trump on Thanksgiving Day, adjourning the trial date for the prior case and asking that the two cases be heard at the same trial on April 10.

RELATED Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States

Latest Headlines

U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. returns $20M in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has returned more than $20.6 million in assets stolen by former Nigerian dictator Gen. Sani Abacha, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol was sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby's on Wednesday, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction.
Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The acting police chief on the day a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has resigned from the force, officials said Thursday.
Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is set to move forward in Oregon and California in an effort to increase salmon populations along the Klamath River.
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida cited from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 as he struck down parts of a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, which targets cultural issues such as teaching critical race theory.
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday that the company expects its electric vehicle line to become as profitable as its traditional gas cars and trucks quicker than it had anticipated.
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Women working in STEM fields reported that they are considering leaving their job at a higher rate than any other field, according to a new report from Metlife.
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated.
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Secret Service agent in charge of former president Donald Trump's security detail on Jan. 6, 2021, met Thursday with investigators from the House Select Committee probing the incident.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement