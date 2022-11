Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting police chief on the day a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has resigned from the force, officials said Thursday. Photo courtesy of Uvalde Police Department/ Facebook

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The acting police chief on the day a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has resigned from the force, officials said Thursday. Lt. Mariano Pargas, 65, was filling in for the city's police chief while he was on vacation at the time of the mass shooting on May 24. Advertisement

He was among the first to enter the school after the massacre began but was seen on surveillance and police body camera footage waiting to reorganize police after they were fired on by the gunman.

The classroom was later breached by Border Patrol officers, who confronted and killed the gunman.

Pargas has since faced scrutiny for his apparent inaction and was placed on administrative leave in July, and was expected to face termination at a "special meeting" called by the city for Saturday.

His resignation, which was made effective immediately, was confirmed by Mayor Don McLaughlin to CNN and by a city spokesperson to The New York Times.

"He was eligible to retire," the city spokesperson told The New York Times.

"Pargas served the city of Uvalde for 18 years."