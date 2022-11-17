Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike

1/5

Using the Halloween theme, striking Starbucks Coffee workers stand near their shuttered coffee shop, holding signs demanding their inclusion into a union, in Ladue, Missouri on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Employees at 113 locations are on strike for Starbucks' Red Cup Day.

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Employees at 113 unionized locations are on strike for Starbucks Red Cup Day. For 25 years Red Cup Day has been one of Starbucks' biggest sales days, with customers scrambling to get their hands on one of the collectible cups that are given out with purchases. Advertisement

Employees at the unionized locations will be distributing their own version of the red cups, featuring an image of the Grinch's hand holding the Starbucks logo.

The action is meant to draw attention to employment practices following a breakdown in negotiations between Starbucks employees and corporate management.

On Thursday Starbucks Workers United, which represents the unionized employees, tweeted: "RED CUP REBELLION. OVER 100 STARBUCKS STORES ARE ON STRIKE TODAY. This is the largest coordinated action of the Starbucks movement yet.. and we're just getting started."

Starbucks contacted over 200 locations in September saying they were ready to engage in contract negotiations. Disagreements quickly led to a breakdown when Starbucks insisted all negotiations should be held in person as opposed to allowing members to join the discussions via Zoom.

"Starbucks has filed 22 unfair labor practice charges against Workers United and its representatives for failing to bargain in good faith," read a post on Starbucks' website.

Starbucks accused union members of "inappropriately broadcasting sessions to individuals who were not present, and in at least one meeting, made a video recording of the session that was posted online."

The National Labor Relations Board prohibits recordings during contract negotiations.

The federal labor board filed an injunction on Tuesday asking for a court order to stop the company from firing employees.

