Police have arrested a man suspected of ramming his SUV into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Police have arrested a man suspected of ramming his vehicle into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on Wednesday, injuring, 25 of them. "Yesterday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez (Booking# 6492100) was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department and charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s)," read a statement from the sheriff's department's information bureau. Advertisement

No bail has been granted.

The recruits, from the STARS Center Training Academy, were on a training run in Whittier, Calif., when an SUV veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into the group.

Five recruits were listed as being in critical condition, four were in moderate condition, and 14 were in minor condition, the L.A. County Fire Department said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The critical injuries included head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a briefing on Wednesday.