U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 5:50 PM

Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey

By Joe Fisher
New Jersey's black bear hunting season will return in December after being banned last year. File Photo by Paul D. Vitucci
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man is being charged for illegal hunting practices after four bear cubs were found dead at Ringwood State Park earlier this week.

A hiker found three dead bear cubs in the park before contacting authorities. The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Conservation sent officers to investigate and found a fourth bear cub nearby, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV in New York City.

Matthew Ligus, 22, of Ringwood, N.J., is being charged for hunting with a firearm without a license, hunting with an illegal weapon and ammunition and hunting out of season, among other charges, CBS New York reported.

Local residents had observed a mother bear and its four cubs before the incident happened. The bears were captured on video walking through backyards in a nearby neighborhood without incident. No complaints were filed about the bears.

The fine for all of the charges Ligus faces is more than $5,000.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife announced emergency regulations to reinstate its black bear hunting season Tuesday.

Gov. Philip Murphy signed an executive order that said the hunting season is necessary to curb "adverse human-bear interactions." The hunting season is meant to help control the black bear population. The season is open Dec. 5 to 10.

"The facts on the ground have shown that we cannot rely on nonlethal methods alone to protect New Jersey residents from a growing black bear population," Murphy said.

"Today's actions will facilitate the reinstatement of a regulated black bear hunt this year to help limit dangerous interactions between people and bears to protect public safety."

New Jersey instituted a ban on black bear hunting last year. Murphy, who succeeded Chris Christie as governor in 2018, vowed to end bear hunting in the state during his campaign, and said in 2020 that he would seek a different solution to the growing bear population.

