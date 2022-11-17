Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 7:39 PM

Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job

By Joe Fisher
Women in STEM fields responded to a Metlife survey that they wanted to leave their job at a higher rate than women in other fields. Image courtesy of US Mission Geneva
Women in STEM fields responded to a Metlife survey that they wanted to leave their job at a higher rate than women in other fields. Image courtesy of US Mission Geneva

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Women working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math have reported they are considering leaving their job at a higher rate than any other field because of workplace sexism and post-COVID-19 setbacks, according to a new report from Metlife.

Metlife's Women in STEM study finds about 22% of women surveyed working in such fields responded that they are considering leaving their positions.

Advertisement

The study combines a survey of human resources workers in STEM-related companies and a survey of 2,400 working-age adults in the workforce throughout the United States. About 760 of those women were also in STEM fields.

Women in STEM positions were unsatisfied with their current careers at a significantly higher rate than women working in other fields, the study found. About 12% of women not in STEM responded the same way.

RELATED 48,000 University of California workers strike for fair wages

Stress and burnout was the leading reason for women wanting to leave their STEM jobs. About 29% said they wanted to leave because they saw others being promoted ahead of them. Feeling a sense of purpose or importance in their work and a lack of diversity on the job were other common reasons for wanting to get out of the field.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic and workplace changes that followed had a disproportionate effect on women in STEM, as 20% said they were forced to take a pay cut during the pandemic -- compared to 15% of people in other fields.

Women account for about 48% of the U.S. workforce, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Their representation in STEM fields increased from 8% in 1970 to 27% in 2019. In 1970, women made up about 38% of the workforce.

RELATED Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' practices by meatpacking company

Social science, math and life and physical sciences saw the greatest influx of women on the job, though representation still lags well behind men in STEM.

Another key factor in workplace dissatisfaction for women is the prevalence of sexism that has not subsided. Seventy percent of women responded that their employers did not value them as much as their male counterparts. Only 38% of women in other fields responded this way.

RELATED Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October

Latest Headlines

GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday that the company expects its electric vehicle line to become as profitable as its traditional gas cars and trucks quicker than it had anticipated.
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated.
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Secret Service agent in charge of former president Donald Trump's security detail on Jan. 6, 2021, met Thursday with investigators from the House Select Committee probing the incident.
Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man is being charged for illegal hunting practices after four bear cubs were found dead at Ringwood State Park earlier this week.
WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony to serve out her sentence after she was detained in a Moscow airport in February and convicted of smuggling cannabis oil into the country.
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Already under fire from U.S. lawmakers over its influence on the live music industry, Ticketmaster said Thursday it is canceling upcoming ticket sales for the general public to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration changed the guidelines for bankruptcy proceedings to make it easier for student loan borrowers to have their debt discharged.
House Dems say facial recognition company misrepresented its help to consumers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Dems say facial recognition company misrepresented its help to consumers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have asserted that an identity verification company receiving millions in government contracts, misrepresented how well it was serving Americans.
House considers adding non-voting delegate for Cherokee Nation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House considers adding non-voting delegate for Cherokee Nation
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Cherokee Nation soon could have a non-voting delegate in Congress. Creating the position would fulfill a promise from a nearly 200-year-old treaty with the U.S. federal government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement