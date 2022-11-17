Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 8:05 PM

Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

By Adam Schrader
Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis talks at a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in August. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f775fc76935b3884ccf4882aa2bcda25/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis talks at a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse in August. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida heavily referenced George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 as he struck down parts of a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, which targets such cultural issues as the teaching of critical race theory at public universities.

The law, officially named the Individual Freedom Act, is based on a previous legislative proposal announced by DeSantis last year and called the "Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act," also known as the Stop WOKE Act.

Advertisement

DeSantis had championed the law as a means of fighting back against "woke indoctrination," using a slang word used by conservatives to dismiss social policy efforts by liberals.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Thursday specifically struck down parts of the law that prohibited college employees from teaching eight topics related to race and accused Florida of "doublespeak," a reference to 1984, court documents show.

RELATED Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign

"'It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen,' and the powers in charge of Florida's public university system have declared the State has unfettered authority to muzzle its professors in the name of 'freedom,'" Walker wrote, further citing from the novel.

Advertisement

"The law officially bans professors from expressing disfavored viewpoints in university classrooms while permitting unfettered expression of the opposite viewpoints."

Walker ruled that the speech of professors in the classroom is protected by the First Amendment and that provisions in the law were vague as he compared Florida to the novel's Ministry of Truth, which is in charge of propaganda in the book.

RELATED U.S. midterms: America appears to have passed 'peak Trump'

"The State has responded to fears of 'woke indoctrination' in university classrooms. But rather than combat 'woke' ideas with countervailing views in the 'marketplace of ideas,' the State has chosen to eliminate one side of the debate," Walker wrote.

Walker also referenced Mary Shelley's Frankenstein in the notes of his decision, writing that, "although we may have recently celebrated Halloween, that is no excuse to stitch together a new legal test resembling Frankenstein's monster."

The ruling was praised by groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Legal Defense Fund and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

RELATED Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud

"The First Amendment protects our right to learn, and that includes learning about issues related to race and gender," the ACLU said in a statement.

"Left unchecked, the Stop WOKE Act would have a chilling effect on freedom of expression in higher education. This unconstitutional and discriminatory law keeps students and educators from discussing issues around racism and sexism that Florida lawmakers disagree with."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday that the company expects its electric vehicle line to become as profitable as its traditional gas cars and trucks quicker than it had anticipated.
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Women working in STEM fields reported that they are considering leaving their job at a higher rate than any other field, according to a new report from Metlife.
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated.
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Secret Service agent in charge of former president Donald Trump's security detail on Jan. 6, 2021, met Thursday with investigators from the House Select Committee probing the incident.
Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man is being charged for illegal hunting practices after four bear cubs were found dead at Ringwood State Park earlier this week.
WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony to serve out her sentence after she was detained in a Moscow airport in February and convicted of smuggling cannabis oil into the country.
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Already under scrutiny, Ticketmaster cancels general sales for Taylor Swift tour
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Already under fire from U.S. lawmakers over its influence on the live music industry, Ticketmaster said Thursday it is canceling upcoming ticket sales for the general public to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration changed the guidelines for bankruptcy proceedings to make it easier for student loan borrowers to have their debt discharged.
House Dems say facial recognition company misrepresented its help to consumers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Dems say facial recognition company misrepresented its help to consumers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have asserted that an identity verification company receiving millions in government contracts, misrepresented how well it was serving Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement