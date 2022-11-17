Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California

A project to remove four dams on the Klamath River was federally approved, clearing the way for the biggest dam demolition in U.S. history. Photo by Matt Baun/USFWS.

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Four dams along the Klamath River near the border between Oregon and California are set to be demolished in hopes of boosting wildlife populations. Approval from the U.S. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission cleared the last hurdle en route to removing the dams. The commission on Thursday unanimously approved the project, which will cost an estimated $500 million to complete, the Los Angeles Times reported. Advertisement

The dams are being removed in an effort to restore Chinook salmon and endangered Coho salmon populations, which make their way down the river from the Pacific Ocean.

Native tribes have been among the biggest supporters of the project.

"The Klamath salmon are coming home," Joseph James, chairman of the Yurok tribe, said in a statement. "The people have earned this victory and with it, we carry on our sacred duty to the fish that have sustained our people since the beginning of time."

The dams have the capacity of generating enough electricity to power an estimated 70,000 homes. They are licensed to Portland-based energy company PacifiCorp. The company will be allowed to surrender its licenses as the project takes place.

The first dam removal is expected to begin in 2024. They were constructed between 1916 and 1962. Their construction greatly restricted the ability of salmon to openly traverse the river, cutting their course nearly in half. The river basin is about 14,000 square miles.

"Today's victory was well earned by the thousands of people who fought for clean water, healthy fisheries, and environmental justice for Klamath River communities," said Karuk Chairman Russell Attebery in a statement.

