Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 10:15 PM

Andy Warhol's car crash painting sells for $85.4M at auction

By Adam Schrader
1/2
A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol was sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's
A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol was sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol has been sold for a winning bid of $85.4 million at Sotheby's, making it one of his most expensive works ever sold at auction.

The work, titled White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), features 19 of the same image of a car crash scene overlapping each other with imperfect alignment and differing tonal values. It is based on a photograph that ran in Newsweek magazine on June 3, 1963.

Advertisement

The colossal painting, made with silkscreen ink and graphite on a primed canvas in 1963, is more than 12 feet tall and nearly 7 feet wide and the largest of all of Warhol's car crash works.

It is part of his Death and Disaster series, which demonstrated his obsession with human mortality. Warhol began the series by screen-printing photographs of destruction he found in newspapers and magazines.

RELATED Undercover police now providing security to Reina Sofia museum in Madrid

Only two other large-scale paintings from the series have been auctioned in the last 25 years, including the $105.4 million sale of Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) at Sotheby's in 2013. That work remains one of the few to have sold for more than $100 million.

Advertisement

Warhol's painting was previously expected to sell for more than $80 million, as the sale met expectations.

The auction on Wednesday also included works from renowned artists including a portrait of Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon, which sold for $30 million, Jean-Michel Basquiat's Saxaphone from 1986, which sold for $14.2 million and a trio of works by the abstract expressionist Willem de Kooning.

RELATED Married couple boast a total 98 body modifications

Warhol, a leading figure in the pop art movement in art history, has often been criticized for his use of photographs from news and popular culture and has faced lawsuits for copyright infringement even after his death.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear a copyright case stemming from Warhol's silk-screen prints of the late music icon Prince based on a portrait of the singer taken by renowned photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

RELATED Estée Lauder buys Tom Ford brand in $2.8 billion deal

Latest Headlines

Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Acting police chief during Uvalde school shooting resigns
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The acting police chief on the day a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has resigned from the force, officials said Thursday.
Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Largest dam removal project approved for Klamath River in Oregon, California
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The largest dam removal project in U.S. history is set to move forward in Oregon and California in an effort to increase salmon populations along the Klamath River.
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge heavily references '1984' in striking down parts of DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida cited from George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984 as he struck down parts of a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, which targets cultural issues such as teaching critical race theory.
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- General Motors said Thursday that the company expects its electric vehicle line to become as profitable as its traditional gas cars and trucks quicker than it had anticipated.
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Metlife report: 22% of women in STEM fields considering leaving the job
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Women working in STEM fields reported that they are considering leaving their job at a higher rate than any other field, according to a new report from Metlife.
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A tanker truck was overturned on a road in Pennsylvania on Thursday, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline and causing hundreds of homes to be evacuated.
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Secret Service agent in charge of former president Donald Trump's security detail on Jan. 6, 2021, met Thursday with investigators from the House Select Committee probing the incident.
Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged for illegal hunting after bear cubs killed in New Jersey
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man is being charged for illegal hunting practices after four bear cubs were found dead at Ringwood State Park earlier this week.
WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner moved to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony to serve out her sentence after she was detained in a Moscow airport in February and convicted of smuggling cannabis oil into the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Head of Trump Jan. 6 Secret Service detail meets with Jan. 6 committee
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement