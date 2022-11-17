Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud

By Doug Cunningham
Allen Weisselberg (C), former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, testified Thursday that Donald Trump and sons Eric and Donald Jr. had roles in an alleged 15-year company tax fraud scheme. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dd59b2bb7d65a1fddd3837bbc941bd57/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Allen Weisselberg (C), former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, testified Thursday that Donald Trump and sons Eric and Donald Jr. had roles in an alleged 15-year company tax fraud scheme. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Thursday that Donald Trump, or sometimes sons Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., had roles in the company's alleged tax fraud scheme.

Weisselberg testified the Trumps signed checks to pay up to $100,000 for private school tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren. Weisselberg said he then deducted the money from his salary, giving him a lowered tax liability. Copies of some of the signed checks were submitted as evidence.

Advertisement

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg face 15 counts of tax fraud crimes filed by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Weisselberg is cooperating with prosecutors, testifying against the company under a plea deal.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 charges in August.

RELATED Prosecutors accuse Trump Organization of 'greed and cheating' as tax fraud trial opens

He testified that the illegal tax practices were cleaned up when Donald Trump became president.

"Mr. Trump became president, and everybody was looking at our company from every different angle you could think of," Weisselberg testified, adding that the company wanted to "make sure that we correct everything that we have to correct."

Weisselberg said in court that he and other Trump executives knew the tax practices were illegal. They included paying lavish perks for executives in such a way that they avoided paying taxes while also saving the Trump organization money.

Advertisement

Donald Trump, who announced Tuesday he will run for president again in 2024, is not charged in this criminal case. But New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a separate $250 million lawsuit accusing the Trump Organization of massive fraud through over-valuation of company assets.

That suit seeks to recover $250 million and to bar Trump and his children, Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., from doing any commercial real estate transactions or applying for loans in New York for five years.

RELATED Trump sues N.Y. attorney general Letitia James to block release of records

Read More

Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization

Latest Headlines

Customs agent killed during shootout with smugglers near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Customs agent killed during shootout with smugglers near Puerto Rico
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and two more were wounded during a shootout Thursday morning with suspected smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico.
Judge awards Gabby Petito's family $3 million in wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Judge awards Gabby Petito's family $3 million in wrongful death suit
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida judge on Thursday awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.
State police to take on UVA shooting investigation, president pledges independent probe
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
State police to take on UVA shooting investigation, president pledges independent probe
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Virginia State Police are assuming control of the investigation into the Sunday bus shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three people and injured two.
St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard urged policymakers to raise interest rates to over 5%, in an effort to curb the highest inflation in 40 years.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday she will not seek a leadership position among House Democrats when they lose power in January, ending an era. She was the first female House Speaker in history.
Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers and state officials have called for an investigation into Ticketmaster after website outages and long wait queues prompted a flurry of complaints from Taylor Swift fans.
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild and another inmate in Alabama was scheduled to be put to death on Thursday
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Employees at 113 Starbucks locations are on strike for Red Cup Day, an annual event where the company hands out collectible cups to customers.
New CEO: FTX had no corporate controls; some assets missing or stolen
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New CEO: FTX had no corporate controls; some assets missing or stolen
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The new CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Thursday the company had a complete failure of corporate control. John J. Ray III said in a bankruptcy filing it was the worst case he had ever seen.
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee on Wednesday evening was prolonged while prison officials searched for a vein in the disabled man's body, according to a prison spokesperson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement