Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 2:40 PM

Judge awards Gabby Petito's family $3 million in wrongful death suit

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Brian Laundrie (L) and Gabby Petito. Petito's parents Thursday were awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie's estate. Laundrie killed Petito during a road trip in 2021. Photo courtesy of North Port Police/<a href="https://twitter.com/NorthPortPolice/status/1439067990545272833" target="_blank">Twitter</a>
Brian Laundrie (L) and Gabby Petito. Petito's parents Thursday were awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie's estate. Laundrie killed Petito during a road trip in 2021. Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida judge on Thursday awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate.

Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed in May that sought at least $30,000 from Brian Laundrie's estate in the 2021 death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Advertisement

The lawsuit said Brian Laundrie intentionally killed Gabby Petito, and as a result Joseph Petito and Gabby's mother Nichole Schmidt suffered a loss and incurred funeral and burial expenses.

Petito's family also filed another lawsuit in March accusing the Laundries of knowledge of Gabby Petito's death even before Gabby's parents reported her missing. That suit has not yet gone to trial.

RELATED Gabby Petito's family sues Moab, Utah, police for negligence in her death

That lawsuit asserts that Laundrie intentionally killed Petito and that the Laundries hindered the search for Petito while knowing that Brian Laundrie had killed her.

Brian Laundrie killed Petito during a roadtrip through the western United States. Her body was discovered Sept. 19, 2021. The FBI said Laundrie, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, admitted killing her in a notebook found near his body in a Florida park in October.

Advertisement

"The Petito family lost their daughter, and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer. No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," said Petito family attorney Patrick Reilly.

RELATED Laundrie admits to killing Petito in notebook pages, calls it 'merciful'

In a statement the Laundrie family said they hope the lawsuit settlement brings some closure to this one chapter of this tragedy.

On Nov. 3, the Petito's also filed suit against the Moab, Utah, Police Department, seeking $50 million for alleged police negligence the Petito's say led to Gabby's death.

Police there had stopped Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito after a passerby reported seeing Laundrie hit her, but police did not arrest Laundrie and allowed the couple to drive away together.

RELATED Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents

Latest Headlines

Customs agent killed during shootout with smugglers near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Customs agent killed during shootout with smugglers near Puerto Rico
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Customs and Border Protection agent was killed and two more were wounded during a shootout Thursday morning with suspected smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico.
State police to take on UVA shooting investigation, president pledges independent probe
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
State police to take on UVA shooting investigation, president pledges independent probe
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Virginia State Police are assuming control of the investigation into the Sunday bus shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three people and injured two.
St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard urged policymakers to raise interest rates to over 5%, in an effort to curb the highest inflation in 40 years.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday she will not seek a leadership position among House Democrats when they lose power in January, ending an era. She was the first female House Speaker in history.
Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers and state officials have called for an investigation into Ticketmaster after website outages and long wait queues prompted a flurry of complaints from Taylor Swift fans.
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild and another inmate in Alabama was scheduled to be put to death on Thursday
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Employees at 113 Starbucks locations are on strike for Red Cup Day, an annual event where the company hands out collectible cups to customers.
New CEO: FTX had no corporate controls; some assets missing or stolen
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New CEO: FTX had no corporate controls; some assets missing or stolen
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The new CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Thursday the company had a complete failure of corporate control. John J. Ray III said in a bankruptcy filing it was the worst case he had ever seen.
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee on Wednesday evening was prolonged while prison officials searched for a vein in the disabled man's body, according to a prison spokesperson.
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has convicted a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement