Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 2:15 AM

Police warn of public threat amid search for suspect who killed 4 university students

By Darryl Coote
Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking the public for information related to the deaths of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy of University of Idaho/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=505264114981568&amp;set=a.360869349421046&amp;__cft__[0]=AZV9xhLpNmeaRnEp8yRVlUlSe8CAdUKU9UOrcG1hCDjyS8hgAe_z053UIqs1dlx4kY5XWHDadvXPqrjKd18gjXfzi7QQBU1Lj7NlnM1LxJDNd9mT-it8jBF_kxt96Fnk4ZyGPDjkDoa6KJVyPClHG4EAHkVaWuII4xH_BQaqCtBXtlPaJzKWZh3F_PK3HXwlNC8&amp;__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R">Facebook</a>
Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking the public for information related to the deaths of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy of University of Idaho/Facebook

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the brutal stabbing deaths of four Idaho university students are now warning there may be a threat to the community following days of stating there was no immediate danger to the public.

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry told reporters during a Wednesday press conference that while they believe the attack to have been isolated they do not have a suspect identified, and whoever that person may be was still out there.

Advertisement

"We cannot say that there's no threat to the community," he said, while telling the 25,850 residents of Moscow city, located on the Idaho-Washington border, to "please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times."

The warning comes as the Moscow Police Department has repeatedly informed the public that the targeted attack presents no imminent threat to the larger community, including in a press release issued as recently as Tuesday.

Advertisement

Pressed about the change in stance, Fry said that there is a possible threat to the public as "the reality is there is still someone out there who committed four horrible, horrible crimes."

The victims have been identified by the University of Idaho as students Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash.; Xana Kernodle, a 20-year-old junior from Post Falls, Idaho; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old senior from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Keylee Goncalves, a 21-year-old seniors from Rathdrum, Idaho.

Authorities have said that the four were killed at an off-campus King Road residence early Sunday. Police found the bodies that afternoon after responding to a 911 call concerning "an unconscious individual" at the residence.

RELATED Darrell Brooks gets 6 life sentences for deadly Christmas parade attack

On Tuesday, investigators said that they believe the victims were stabbed to death, though no weapon has been recovered.

On Wednesday, Fry revealed that there were two other people at the residence when the murders occurred.

"There was other people home at that time," he said. "But we're not focusing just on them, we're focusing on everybody that may be coming and going from that residence."

RELATED University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance

When asked if these individuals were either injured or involved in a hostage situation during the crime, Fry said no.

Advertisement

He was also quick to state that they were not necessarily witnesses to the crime. Asked if they were who called police the next day, Fry said he wasn't going to divulge that information as it may compromise their investigation.

"We don't know why that call came in at noon and not in the middle of the night," he said. "Would we have loved for that to have happened? Yes, but that's not how it took place."

He said they have learned that Chapin and Kernodle had been at a party while Mogen and Goncalves had been at a bar with all four arriving home at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday prior to them being killed.

There was no evidence of forced entry and nothing appears to have been stolen from the residence, he said, adding more than 25 investigators are working the case with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and state police.

Autopsies were being performed Wednesday to collect evidence and to determine if all four were killed with the same weapon, he said.

What they don't know, he added, is the identify of the suspect, their location, the location of the knife used or any clothing the suspect may have been wearing at the time of the murders.

Advertisement

"We are reviewing video that has been collected, but we are asking citizens to contact us with any information you may have that will help in this investigation," he said.

An emotional University of Idaho President Scott Green described the four slain students as "bright lights of the community."

"The crime and the loss of these young lives is just simply beyond comprehension," he said. "While our small community is certainly not immune to such things, it is not a situation our close-knit campus is used to dealing with."

Read More

LA police fatally shoot suspect after unprovoked stabbing at L.A. Target

Latest Headlines

Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal court in Cincinnati handed down a 20-year sentence Wednesday to the first Chinese government intelligence officer to ever be extradited to the United States to face trial.
High school military program had 58 substantiated allegations of sexual abuse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
High school military program had 58 substantiated allegations of sexual abuse
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A congressional subcommittee investigation revealed 58 substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct committed by instructors in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps which works with high school students.
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles Mayor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles Mayor
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., has been declared the winner in the race for Los Angeles Mayor, defeating billionaire businessman Rick Caruso with vote-by-mail ballots securing her victory as the first woman to lead the city.
GOP wins control of the House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP wins control of the House
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will have the majority in the House of Representatives starting in January after meeting the threshold of 218 seats in the midterm election.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A number of athletes and celebrities, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz and Stephen Curry are facing an $11 billion class-action lawsuit over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
New York pharmacy owners plead guilty to fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York pharmacy owners plead guilty to fraud
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two pharmacy owners in New York pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering in a scheme that involved millions of dollars in phony Medicare claims.
Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Homebuilder confidence reached its lowest index in a decade according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.
Senate advances bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate advances bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday advanced a bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages while also protecting religious liberty rights.
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Chicken made from real animal cells grown in laboratories could be available soon on grocery store shelves after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the products for the first time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement