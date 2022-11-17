Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 1:36 PM

St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%

By Matt Bernardini
James Bullard, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank president, called for interest rates to be at a minimum of 5% on Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/36b536fde9cd3f246f3ea12aedb65e13/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
James Bullard, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank president, called for interest rates to be at a minimum of 5% on Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard urged policymakers to raise interest rates to over 5%, in an effort to curb the highest inflation in 40 years.

Speaking in Louisville, Bullard said that the record levels of inflation call for higher rates than he would normally advise.

Advertisement

"In the past I have said 4.75%-5%," he told reporters Thursday, according to Bloomberg. "Based on this analysis today, I would say 5%-5.25%. That's a minimum level. According to this analysis that would at least get us in the zone."

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve raised the target federal funds rate by another 0.75 percentage point, or 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4%. Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated the central bank will continue to raise rates until inflation returns to 2%.

RELATED Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike

The Fed said in a statement, "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures."

According to Bloomberg,

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said Wednesday that a federal funds rate between 4.75% and 5.25% "seems a reasonable."

Advertisement

However, Bullard has argued that even 5.25% may not be enough.

"It's easy to make arguments that before this is all over you'd have to go to much higher levels of the policy rate" than 5.25%, said Bullard, who votes on policy this year. "But for now I'd be happy to get to the minimal level and that's why I think the committee is going to have to do more."

Investors expect the Fed will raise rates by a half percentage point next month and see rates peaking around 5% next year.

RELATED Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade

Read More

Credit card balances hit new high among U.S. consumers

Latest Headlines

Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek leadership post in next House session
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday she will not seek a leadership position among House Democrats when they lose power in January, ending an era. She was the first female House Speaker in history.
Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Klobuchar expresses concern over Ticketmaster, Live Nation merger
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers and state officials have called for an investigation into Ticketmaster after website outages and long wait queues prompted a flurry of complaints from Taylor Swift fans.
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma executes death row inmate, Alabama also to put man to death
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild and another inmate in Alabama was scheduled to be put to death on Thursday
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Employees at 113 Starbucks locations go on strike
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Employees at 113 Starbucks locations are on strike for Red Cup Day, an annual event where the company hands out collectible cups to customers.
New CEO: FTX had no corporate controls; some assets missing or stolen
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New CEO: FTX had no corporate controls; some assets missing or stolen
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The new CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Thursday the company had a complete failure of corporate control. John J. Ray III said in a bankruptcy filing it was the worst case he had ever seen.
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee prolonged while officials searched for vein
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Texas' execution of Stephen Barbee on Wednesday evening was prolonged while prison officials searched for a vein in the disabled man's body, according to a prison spokesperson.
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge has convicted a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building.
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
Police warn of threat amid search for killer of 4 university students
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police warn of threat amid search for killer of 4 university students
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students are warning there may be a threat to the community following days of stating there was no immediate danger to the public.
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal court in Cincinnati handed down a 20-year sentence Wednesday to the first Chinese government intelligence officer to ever be extradited to the United States to face trial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement