Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Booking a trip to Yosemite National Park in advance will not be necessary starting in 2023 after the National Park Service announced it is ending its reservation requirement. "Reservations will not be required to visit Yosemite National Park during the summer of 2023. Reservations were required in the summers of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and in summer 2022 when numerous key visitor attractions were closed for critical infrastructure repairs," the NPS website reads. Advertisement

Yosemite National Park's Twitter page sharing the announcement received mixed responses. Some cheered the move, saying it is more convenient when a visitor's schedule may not be predictable. Others shared concerns about overcrowding at the park.

NPS shared in the concern over a crowded park. It announced it will be seeking suggestions to design a new approach that will improve the experience of visitors. An announcement will be made in December regarding the solicitation of feedback.

"Yosemite has been grappling with congestion -- even gridlock -- for decades. We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summers of managed access," NPS said.

Yosemite National Park is visited by more than 100,000 people every month of the year. During the peak summer months, between 400,000 and 600,000 people visit the park. About 75% of the park's yearly visitors come between May and October.

During the period when reservations were required, visitors needed to reserve a specific date for their trip to gain entry to the park. NPS "strongly" recommends making reservations if you are planning an overnight stay. Entrance to the park costs $35 per vehicle.

