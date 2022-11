1/3

Shoppers walk through Macy's retail store in Herald Square on Black Friday in New York City on November 26, 2021. The Commerce Department said retails sales were up 1.3% in October from the month before. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. retail and food services sales increased 1.3% in October from the previous month and 8.3% more than a year ago, according to a new report from the Commerce Department released Wednesday. The Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report said for the third quarter, U.S. consumers rang up sales 8.9% more from August to October than they did in 2021, as well. Advertisement

The report said $694.5 billion in sales were made in October, compared to $685.8 billion in September, which was flat from the month before.

"Retail trade sales were up 1.2% from September 2022 and up 7.5% above last year," the report said. "Gasoline stations were up 17.8% from October 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 14.1% from last year."

Over the first 10 months of 2022, gasoline stations continued to lead the way in sales, up 34.4% from the same point last year. Sales for miscellaneous retail stores increased 17.6% while sales at food service and drinking places jumped 17.5%. Sales for nonstore retailers increased 12% over the same period, while sales at electronic and appliance stores fell 6.4%.

