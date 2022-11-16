Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 1:34 PM

22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction

By Simon Druker
A total of 22 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle being driven the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A total of 22 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle being driven the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- More than 20 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle driving the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday.

The 22 recruits were in the midst of a training run in Whittier, Calif., when they were struck around 6:26 a.m. PST, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a post on Facebook.

Advertisement

The L.A. County Fire Department initially reported a total of 23 patients, with five in critical condition, four in moderate condition, and 14 in minor condition.

The driver of the SUV involved was detained pending further investigation and suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities said the 22-year-old man also crashed the vehicle into a light pole. They confirmed he veered into oncoming traffic before the crash. Officers administered a field sobriety test at the scene but did not release the results.

Advertisement

The recruits were assigned to the STAR Explore Training Academy in Whittier, around 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean and 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

RELATED LA police fatally shoot suspect after unprovoked stabbing at L.A. Target

"All victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment. Currently, it is unknown the severity of their injuries. There is no additional information available at this time. We pray for the recovery of all the recruits," the sheriff's department said in the Facebook post.

"I just felt sick. Here were all those recruits on their morning run who basically got plowed into in this driver," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn told KTTV-11.

"We're hoping they pull through."

RELATED Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire

Read More

Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles

Latest Headlines

House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The House Financial Services Committee announced Wednesday it plans to hold hearings in December to investigate the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group.
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ninety percent of counties in the U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the past decade, as the federal disaster relief system remains underfunded and inefficient, according to a new report.
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A third-party report on the grounds and building of Missouri's Jana Elementary School found no harmful levels of radioactive materials there.
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Refinancing activity is down nearly 90% from year-ago levels, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show.
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Virginia McLaurin, who danced at the White House in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at 106, has died. She was 113.
Report: Retail, food sales in October increased 1.3%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Retail, food sales in October increased 1.3%
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. retail and food services sales increased 1.3% in October from the previous month and 8.3% more than a year ago, according to a new report from the Commerce Department released Wednesday.
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- With Thanksgiving just more than a week away, the cost of providing that holiday feast will cost more this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- One of the largest LNG export terminals in the United States has been sidelined since June because of an explosion in one of the facility's pipelines.
JetBlue will begin flights to Paris next summer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JetBlue will begin flights to Paris next summer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- JetBlue will continue its expansion of transatlantic flights, announcing Wednesday that it would begin offering service to Paris starting next summer.
Asylum seekers bused away by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Asylum seekers bused away by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive in Philadelphia
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A group of approximately 30 asylum seekers has arrived in Philadelphia after being bused from Texas. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott invoked the so-called "invasion clause," to justify more measures against asylum seekers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement