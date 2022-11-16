Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed

A buildup of pressure caused liquid gas to expand and boil, leading to a pipeline rupture at the facility.

By Daniel J. Graeber
The company behind the Freeport LNG facility said the buildup of pressure led to the June explosion on a pipeline. The facility has been idled ever since. Photo courtesy Freeport LNG Development, L.P
The company behind the Freeport LNG facility said the buildup of pressure led to the June explosion on a pipeline. The facility has been idled ever since. Photo courtesy Freeport LNG Development, L.P

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The company in charge of operations at the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas said the lack of pressure protections on its equipment was to blame for a June 8 explosion that's kept the facility offline.

Freeport is the second-largest facility of the kind in the United States. The explosion at the facility in June came just as the global energy sector was working to adjust to the marginalization of Russian natural gas that came as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The company on Tuesday provided information from the analysis of the incident by investigative company IFO Group, which found the direct cause of the explosion was the lack of proper pressure protections on a pipeline segment. This led to the warming and subsequent expansion of the super-cooled liquefied natural gas in the system, the eventual boiling of the liquid and ultimately the pipeline rupture.

Secondary causes were associated in part with testing procedures, while "operator fatigue as a result of significant overtime needs" was listed among the contributing causes of the incident.

RELATED First-ever cargo of LNG loaded from Mozambique

At its peak, Freeport could process about 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) and export as much as 15 million tons of LNG each year. The company provided no information on a possible restart date.

Advertisement

While seasonal and demand factors apply, U.S. data suggest LNG exports are down due to the loss of Freeport. Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, federal data show 21 vessels laden with U.S.-derived LNG left export terminals with a combined 78 billion cubic feet of gas in liquid form.

But before the incident, between May 19 and May 25, data show 24 vessels left with a combined capacity of 90 billion cubic feet of product.

RELATED New Fortress Energy underperforms, but claims pole position for LNG

Federal estimates, meanwhile, show total U.S. LNG exports are on pace to increase by around 13% from this year's average to reach 12.33 Bcf/d on average for 2023.

RELATED Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores

Latest Headlines

Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Virginia McLaurin, who danced at the White House in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at 106, has died. She was 113.
Report: Retail, food sales in October increased 1.3%
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Report: Retail, food sales in October increased 1.3%
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. retail and food services sales increased 1.3% in October from the previous month and 8.3% more than a year ago, according to a new report from the Commerce Department released Wednesday.
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Thanksgiving dinner 20% more expensive this year
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- With Thanksgiving just more than a week away, the cost of providing that holiday feast will cost more this year, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
JetBlue will begin flights to Paris next summer
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
JetBlue will begin flights to Paris next summer
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- JetBlue will continue its expansion of transatlantic flights, announcing Wednesday that it would begin offering service to Paris starting next summer.
Asylum seekers bused away by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Asylum seekers bused away by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive in Philadelphia
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A group of approximately 30 asylum seekers has arrived in Philadelphia after being bused from Texas. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott invoked the so-called "invasion clause," to justify more measures against asylum seekers.
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Actress Denise Richards said she and her husband Aaron Phypers were unharmed after being fired upon in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, but law enforcement officials said they had no reports of it.
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
More than 54 million people are predicted to travel for Thanksgiving this year, making it the busiest holiday travel period in November since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to AAA.
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee for 2005 murders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee for 2005 murders
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Texas is again hoping to execute Stephen Barbee on Wednesday. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state's handling of the prisoner's religious rights in the death chamber.
University of Virginia shooting suspect to make first court appearance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
University of Virginia shooting suspect to make first court appearance
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Prosecutors plan to file additional criminal charges against the suspect who allegedly killed three football players and wounded two others in a shooting at the University of Virginia over the weekend.
Federal judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates rights
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement