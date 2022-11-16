Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness

By Joe Fisher
1/3
President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona deliver an update on the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, DC in October. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f76eb079089c7c69fc42366d1b426beb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona deliver an update on the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, DC in October. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning of a major wave of delinquencies if his student loan forgiveness policy is not carried out.

U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal filed a stay of judgment order with a federal court in Texas Tuesday, warning the court of the negative ramifications if the loan forgiveness plan remains blocked. Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Northern Texas blocked the plan Monday with an injunction, stopping it in its tracks.

Advertisement

In a filing with the court, Kvaal said stopping the student loan forgiveness plan will cause "significant financial harm to these approximately 40 million student loan borrowers." He noted that 16 million borrowers already had their applications approved since the application period opened on Oct. 17.

The U.S. Department of Education has received about 26 million applications so far but stopped accepting applications after Pittman issued the injunction.

RELATED Federal appeals court blocks student debt relief program nationwide

"Unless the Department is allowed to provide debt relief, we anticipate there could be an historically large increase in the amount of federal student loan delinquency and defaults as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kvaal wrote. "This could result in one of the harms that the one-time student loan debt relief program was intended to avoid."

Advertisement

In the past after natural disasters, default rates increased "twentyfold," Kvaal said, even with efforts from the department to provide relief to borrowers.

Kvaal painted a scenario for what repayment looks like for different types of average borrowers with and without forgiveness. For a borrower with five years left on their 10-year repayment plan and a balance of $29,400, their payments would be increased by $200 or more than if they had $10,000 or $20,000 forgiven under the program.

RELATED Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan

Kvaal also described how severe the consequences of defaulting on a student loan are, including having wages garnished, being unable to purchase a home and struggling to get back into good standing. Those most affected by defaulting would be the lower-income borrowers who would be eligible for the forgiveness plan. Particularly Pell Grant recipients who would have $20,000 in debt forgiven.

About 18 million borrowers would have their entire student loan balance eliminated under the forgiveness plan, Kvaal estimates.

Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the administration will continue to fight "for the millions of hardworking students and borrowers across the country."

RELATED Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program

"We believe strongly that the Biden-Harris Student Debt Relief Plan is lawful and necessary to give borrowers and working families breathing room as they recover from the pandemic and to ensure they succeed when repayment restarts," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10.
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk testified Wednesday that he was not involved in the decision-making process regarding a pay package that granted billions of dollars in stock options, helping to make him the world's richest person.
Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Gaithersburg, Maryland condo building explosion and fire Wednesday injured twelve people, two critically.
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect in the shooting death of three University of Virginia football players over the weekend was held without bail after he made his first court appearance Wednesday.
22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- More than 20 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle being driven the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday.
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The House Financial Services Committee announced Wednesday it plans to hold hearings in December to investigate the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group.
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ninety percent of counties in the U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the past decade, as the federal disaster relief system remains underfunded and inefficient, according to a new report.
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A third-party report on the grounds and building of Missouri's Jana Elementary School found no harmful levels of radioactive materials there.
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Refinancing activity is down nearly 90% from year-ago levels, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show.
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Virginia McLaurin, who danced at the White House in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at 106, has died. She was 113.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement