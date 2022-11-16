Trending
Nov. 16, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Virginia McLaurin, then 106, greets President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in February 2016 at the White House. McLaurin has died at 113. <a href="https://scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/292478093_343074014687670_4317456205452816301_n.jpg?_nc_cat=103&amp;ccb=1-7&amp;_nc_sid=e3f864&amp;_nc_ohc=mp7BYYYf9zwAX9zzWqC&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-ord5-1.xx&amp;oh=00_AfAnOdRWl7rZiRJI73ktxHwS8CV8r9tJ0HtOtOFHY1jEvw&amp;oe=6379C6C1">Photo courtesy of Virginia McLaurin/Facebook</a>
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Virginia McLaurin, who danced at the White House in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at 106, has died. She was 113.

"Rest in peace, Virginia. We know you're up there dancing," the Obamas tweeted.

McLaurin visited the White House to celebrate Black History Month in 2016, getting a hug from Michelle Obama and then danced excitedly with both President Barack Obama and the first lady.

The dance video went viral and has been viewed on the White House Facebook page 70 million times.

The 2016 White House dance video improved McLaurin's life in concrete ways. It prompted people to donate to a care fund for her that enabled her to get a better apartment and new teeth.

McLaurin got fame from the viral video, but according to a GoFundMe memorial fund in her name, she lived a life of service.

"As she shared in her interviews with the media following the visit to the White House, she volunteered as a UPO foster grandparent and collaborated with other tenants in the fight for quality living conditions," the GoFundMe page said. "She was a devoted member of her church. During the pandemic, she viewed services regularly via YouTube."

McLaurin told CBS News her White House dance was joyful and she shouted when she first saw President Obama.

"I sure did, for joy. I felt good all in my soul. It was the greatest time of my life."

In 2017 McLaurin learned how to spin a basketball on her finger at 107, during a visit with the Harlem Globetrotters.

McLaurin died Monday after being in hospice care for a few days.

According to her Facebook page, she spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week at schools after retirement. She also had an extraordinary memory, often sharing stories of her family's life as sharecroppers in South Carolina before they traveled north in the Great Migration.

Watch: 108-year-old woman learns tricks from Harlem Globetrotters 106-year-old dances with the Obamas

