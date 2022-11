JetBlue announced Wednesday that it would begin offering flights from New York to Paris next summer. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- JetBlue will continue its expansion of transatlantic flights, announcing Wednesday that it would begin offering service to Paris starting next summer. The company argues that its expansion will help bring down prices on routes that are typically dominated by large carriers. Tickets will go on sale "in the coming months" for flights between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport. Advertisement

"JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes -- where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. "The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can't wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe's most visited city."

JetBlue plans to use Airbus A321LR planes on the routes, a long-range version of the narrow-body jetliners.

It also eventually plans to offer flights from Boston to Paris.

Wednesday's announcement is the company's second transatlantic flight. In August 2021, the company began service from New York to London.