Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge said that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a Georgia grand jury that is looking into whether then-President Donald Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election. Sarasota County Circuit Judge Charles Roberts said Tuesday that Flynn was a material and necessary witness in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into interference in Georgia's 2020 election. Judge Roberts ordered Flynn to appear before the grand jury on Nov. 22. Advertisement

Flynn, a Florida resident, had argued that the probe could not subpoena Florida witnesses as a civil inquiry.

"There's no undue hardship," Roberts said.

According to NBC News, Flynn did not answer questions after the hearing.

Flynn is the latest Trump ally to unsuccessfully try to avoid testifying.

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who's been told he could face criminal charges in the investigation, testified in August. Judges have also ordered former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify later this month.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Meadows, is expected to appear before the grand jury on Wednesday.

Willis wrote in her subpoena that Flynn met with Trump at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, and according to news reports, "focused on topics including invoking martial law, seizing voting machines, and appointing [attorney Sidney] Powell as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election."