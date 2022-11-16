Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 5:39 PM

Justice Department appoints first director of Office of Environmental Justice

By Matt Bernardini
Several hundred students and environmental activists take part in a worldwide school walkout in 2019, calling for more aggressive action on fighting climate change. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Cynthia Ferguson would lead its newly created Office of Environmental Justice. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/26f79e076e5e46cb104806a1c2671b78/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Several hundred students and environmental activists take part in a worldwide school walkout in 2019, calling for more aggressive action on fighting climate change. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Cynthia Ferguson would lead its newly created Office of Environmental Justice. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Wednesday the appointment of Cynthia Ferguson as the first Director of Office of Environmental Justice.

As head of the newly created office, she will lead efforts to engage all Justice Department Bureaus, components and offices in the collective pursuit of environmental justice.

Advertisement

"Communities of color, indigenous communities and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution and climate change," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

"Cynthia Ferguson has demonstrated the exact kind of dedication and vision that we need to address these longstanding inequities and I look forward to her leadership of this new office."

Ferguson, who received her law degree from the Chicago‐Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology, began her career in 2000 in the Environmental Enforcement Section. She has served as the acting director of the Office of Environmental Justice since May.

"Cynthia Ferguson's more than two decades of service to the Environment and Natural Resources Division and the cause of justice make her especially prepared to take on this role," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Advertisement

"Cynthia will play a critical role in the department's efforts to hear and to address the concerns of American communities who have borne a disproportionate burden from pollution for far too long."

Read More

Court gives Biden administration 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to lying to feds in gambling probe Solicitor General motion urges Supreme Court to release Trump tax records

Latest Headlines

FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Chicken made from real animal cells grown in laboratories could be available soon on grocery store shelves after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the products for the first time.
Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less.
Court gives Biden administration 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Court gives Biden administration 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
25 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
25 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A total of 25 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle driving the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday.
Amazon begins layoffs in devices, services division
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon begins layoffs in devices, services division
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon has started laying off employees from its devices and services division, the company confirmed in a memo to employees on Wednesday.
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge said that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a Georgia grand jury that is looking into whether then-President Donald Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election.
No reservations required at Yosemite National Park in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No reservations required at Yosemite National Park in 2023
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Yosemite National Park is ending its requirement for reservations in 2023 and seeking feedback about solutions to congestion at the park.
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10.
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning of a potentially historic number of delinquencies on student loans if its debt forgiveness plan is not carried out.
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk testified Wednesday that he was not involved in the decision-making process regarding a pay package that granted billions of dollars in stock options, helping to make him the world's richest person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Warren Buffet invests $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor stock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement