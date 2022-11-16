Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically

1/3

Montgomery County, Md., firefighters at a condo building explosion and fire Wednesday. Twelve people were injured, two critically. Photo courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire Department

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A dozen people were injured, two critically when a Maryland condo exploded on Wednesday. Two of the condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Md. -- at 826 and 828 Quince Boulevard -- partially collapsed with heavy damage. Advertisement

The explosion and fire were reported around 8:40 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condo complex.

"The building has sustained a significant explosion that resulted in a collapse," Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

Update - Quince Orchard Boulevard, building explosion and fire https://t.co/BFUjQlc6Di pic.twitter.com/nqPnwkGMWi— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 16, 2022

During a news conference, Chief Goldstein said ten people were taken to hospitals while the two adults critically injured were taken to a trauma center. He said a maintenance crew using a painter's ladder rescued two people from the burning buildings before firefighters arrived.

More than a hundred firefighters and rescue crews responded to the fire.

According to Goldstein, some residents told firefighters they smelled gas before the explosion, but he said it is too early to know what caused the explosion and fire.

During the news conference Wednesday, a gas fire was still burning in the basement of the buildings and Washington Gas worked to shut off the gas feeding the fire.

Advertisement

An explosion and fire in Silver Spring, Md., in March critically injured at least five people. The Gaithersburg blast was the third explosion and fire in Maryland since 2016.