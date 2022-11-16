Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 1:50 PM

Gaithersburg, Md. condos explosion and fire injures 12, 2 critically

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Montgomery County, Md., firefighters at a condo building explosion and fire Wednesday. Twelve people were injured, two critically. Photo courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire Department <a href="https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FhsR73rWAAAAPol?format=jpg&amp;name=large"></a>
Montgomery County, Md., firefighters at a condo building explosion and fire Wednesday. Twelve people were injured, two critically. Photo courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire Department

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A dozen people were injured, two critically when a Maryland condo exploded on Wednesday.

Two of the condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Md. -- at 826 and 828 Quince Boulevard -- partially collapsed with heavy damage.

Advertisement

The explosion and fire were reported around 8:40 a.m. at the Potomac Oaks condo complex.

"The building has sustained a significant explosion that resulted in a collapse," Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

During a news conference, Chief Goldstein said ten people were taken to hospitals while the two adults critically injured were taken to a trauma center. He said a maintenance crew using a painter's ladder rescued two people from the burning buildings before firefighters arrived.

More than a hundred firefighters and rescue crews responded to the fire.

According to Goldstein, some residents told firefighters they smelled gas before the explosion, but he said it is too early to know what caused the explosion and fire.

During the news conference Wednesday, a gas fire was still burning in the basement of the buildings and Washington Gas worked to shut off the gas feeding the fire.

Advertisement

An explosion and fire in Silver Spring, Md., in March critically injured at least five people. The Gaithersburg blast was the third explosion and fire in Maryland since 2016.

Read More

At least 5 injured in Maryland apartment building fire, explosion ATF: Natural gas explosion caused Maryland apartment fire

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10.
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Biden administration warns of spike in delinquencies without student loan forgiveness
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning of a potentially historic number of delinquencies on student loans if its debt forgiveness plan is not carried out.
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk testifies he was not involved in 2018 Tesla pay package
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk testified Wednesday that he was not involved in the decision-making process regarding a pay package that granted billions of dollars in stock options, helping to make him the world's richest person.
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
University of Virginia shooting suspect makes first court appearance
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the suspect in the shooting death of three University of Virginia football players over the weekend was held without bail after he made his first court appearance Wednesday.
22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
22 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- More than 20 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle being driven the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday.
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The House Financial Services Committee announced Wednesday it plans to hold hearings in December to investigate the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group.
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report finds nearly all counties in U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the last decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ninety percent of counties in the U.S. have experienced a climate disaster over the past decade, as the federal disaster relief system remains underfunded and inefficient, according to a new report.
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third party says grounds of Missouri elementary school not contaminated
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A third-party report on the grounds and building of Missouri's Jana Elementary School found no harmful levels of radioactive materials there.
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mortgage rates dip, but not yet supportive of refinancing
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Refinancing activity is down nearly 90% from year-ago levels, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association show.
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Centenarian who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Virginia McLaurin, who danced at the White House in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at 106, has died. She was 113.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
Possible Russian-made missile hits Poland, killing two
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement